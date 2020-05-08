Melk Café / La Firme

+ 23

Lead Architects: Louis Beliveau, Alexandre Baldwin

Design Team: La Firme, Alexandre Baldwin

Client: Melk Café St Urbain

Text description provided by the architects. The new Melk Coffee Bar was not only a design-thinking tightrope walk between necessity and esthetics but a reminder of how much thought can go into aspects of design that people might overlook. The difficult space had to fit an existing brand and be elevated for future rollouts.

A triangular floor plan with a curved wall and space tapering to 2’ wide made for strict tolerances. We took a production line-style approach, putting sleek machines on display, with a consumer path encouraging browsing and employee-client interaction.

Tables near the counter are raised to bar height on platforms and benches push ergonomic limits to meet a 24-person occupancy. The original space was cramped. Our esthetic approach emphasized the timelessness of raw materials within a limited palette.

We turned the narrowing end into the back store and uncovered everything--architectural details, raw concrete, plumbing, and 14’ ceilings. Light paint, atypical use of ceramics, and wood provide organic accents.