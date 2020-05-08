World
Melk Café / La Firme

Melk Café / La Firme

© Ulysse Lemerise

Coffee Shop
Montreal, Canada
  • Architects: La Firme
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  85
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ulysse Lemerise
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Daltile, Forbo Flooring Systems, Protech Powder
  • Lead Architects: Louis Beliveau, Alexandre Baldwin
  • Design Team: La Firme, Alexandre Baldwin
  • Client: Melk Café St Urbain
© Ulysse Lemerise
© Ulysse Lemerise
© Ulysse Lemerise

Text description provided by the architects. The new Melk Coffee Bar was not only a design-thinking tightrope walk between necessity and esthetics but a reminder of how much thought can go into aspects of design that people might overlook. The difficult space had to fit an existing brand and be elevated for future rollouts.

© Ulysse Lemerise
© Ulysse Lemerise
© Ulysse Lemerise
© Ulysse Lemerise
© Ulysse Lemerise
© Ulysse Lemerise

A triangular floor plan with a curved wall and space tapering to 2’ wide made for strict tolerances. We took a production line-style approach, putting sleek machines on display, with a consumer path encouraging browsing and employee-client interaction.

© Ulysse Lemerise
© Ulysse Lemerise
© Ulysse Lemerise
Floor plan
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Ulysse Lemerise
© Ulysse Lemerise
© Ulysse Lemerise

Tables near the counter are raised to bar height on platforms and benches push ergonomic limits to meet a 24-person occupancy. The original space was cramped. Our esthetic approach emphasized the timelessness of raw materials within a limited palette.

© Ulysse Lemerise
© Ulysse Lemerise
© Ulysse Lemerise

We turned the narrowing end into the back store and uncovered everything--architectural details, raw concrete, plumbing, and 14’ ceilings. Light paint, atypical use of ceramics, and wood provide organic accents.

© Ulysse Lemerise
© Ulysse Lemerise
© Ulysse Lemerise

Project location

Address: Montreal, QC, Canada

Cite: "Melk Café / La Firme" 08 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939147/melk-cafe-la-firme/> ISSN 0719-8884

