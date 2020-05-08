World
Textile House / Ghezzi Novak

Textile House / Ghezzi Novak

© Iván Salinero © Iván Salinero © Iván Salinero © Iván Salinero + 25

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Houses Interiors
Paracas, Peru
  • Architects: Ghezzi Novak
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Iván Salinero
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: BTicino, UNICON, Philips Electronics, Thermia Barcelona
  • Lead Architects: Arturo Ghezzi Novak, Gustavo Ghezzi Novak
  • Collaborators: Daniella Dibos de Tramontana
© Iván Salinero
© Iván Salinero

Text description provided by the architects. Paracas is a coastal-marine territory in southern Peru. Its allure resides in its unique archaeological heritage, desert landscapes, and climate. Any architectural effort in this context is an open question on how to respond, or not, to these factors. 

© Iván Salinero
© Iván Salinero
Plan - 1st floor plan
Plan - 1st floor plan
© Iván Salinero
© Iván Salinero

For us, the fascinating textile legacy the Paracas culture left behind is a remarkable stimulus, and an opportunity to navigate beyond a merely formal pre-Columbian narrative. By observing the textiles we learn about freedom and rigorousness. Freedom in the variety of shapes, colours, imagery; and rigorousness in the sophistication of technique, detail, quality.

© Iván Salinero
© Iván Salinero

We treat the constructive system as a textile. The concrete blocks are fibers weaved into a fabric that internally resolves technical and structural components to exploit its spatial and tactile qualities. The concrete block is the material expression of the house; its cool and dim interior contrasts with the intensely bright sunny exterior. 

© Iván Salinero
© Iván Salinero
Spiral staircase
Spiral staircase
© Iván Salinero
© Iván Salinero

The house creates an elevated podium: an outdoor terrace for social celebration with connecting views to the desert and the ocean; both the corner window and the pool face the sunset in the bay. The ground level is calm; a curved wall draws a longitudinal indoor terrace that articulates the bedrooms. 

© Iván Salinero
© Iván Salinero
© Iván Salinero
© Iván Salinero

Prevailing winds in this area blow vigorously from the south carrying dust and sand. The southward-enclosed layout and rough materiality protect the house from these intense winds; both lateral planters in the upper level are intended to mitigate winds with grown vegetation. Hermetic openings are also crucial to block sand from entering; airtight aluminum profiles are used for glazing and double-jamb wood frames for doors. 

© Iván Salinero
© Iván Salinero
© Iván Salinero
© Iván Salinero

Project gallery

