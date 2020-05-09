World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Take a Virtual Tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Most Iconic Architecture

Take a Virtual Tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Most Iconic Architecture

Save this article
Take a Virtual Tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Most Iconic Architecture

As cultural venues and museums remain closed, one initiative launched in early April brings Frank Lloyd Wright’s most prominent projects to the public via virtual tours. Shared under the hashtag #WrightVirtualVisits, the series now features twenty-four sites, and more are expected to join as the project unfolds. With new videos published every Thursday until July 15, the project compiles an insightful glimpse into Wright’s extensive body of work.

The project requires each participating organization to feature a short video tour of a different Wright house on their associated social media pages. The goal behind this swap is to promote the sites to new audiences since every location has its own following. The tours, often given by the curator of each estate, are highly diverse, providing in-depth details about the history, architecture and design motifs of the buildings, exploring the context and Wright’s attitude towards the landscape, or delighting the viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at the projects’ less-known aspects. 

Wright Virtual Visits was initiated by the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, together with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Unity Temple Restoration Foundation. The organizers hope the tours will inspire future visits and also prompt individuals to donate to these estates, which have faced considerable budget shortfalls due to the pandemic. Among the architectural sites taking part and featured in this project are the Unity Temple in Oak Park, Emil Bach House, Malcolm Willey House, the Hollyhock House, Taliesin West and Fallingwater.

You can follow the hashtag #WrightVirtualVisits, or check out the estates on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The complete list of participating sites is available here. If keeping up with so many media pages seems too much of a hassle, every Friday the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy rounds up all the media posted under #WrightVirtualVisits the day before. Visit their website for the latest round-up.

About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News Films & Architecture
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Take a Virtual Tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Most Iconic Architecture" 09 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939143/take-a-virtual-tour-of-frank-lloyd-wrights-most-iconic-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream