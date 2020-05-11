Purunã Observatory / Bruno Zaitter arquiteto

+ 16

Lodging, Houses • Balsa Nova, Brazil Architects: Bruno Zaitter arquiteto

Year: 2020

Lead Architects: Bruno Zaitter

Text description provided by the architects. The Purunã Observatory, located in the Metropolitan Region of the City of Curitiba, is a place intended for viewing the universe in a didactic way. This was the dream of a space-loving photographer and his natural phenomena come true in that building.

Built in just 38 days, this building had a large part of donated materials. Among these materials, the two containers (a 12 meter container and another 6 meter) were used as a structural solution for fast, clean and economical construction.

Inside the 6 meter long container there is an exclusive space for a telescope. Right in front of this container there is a concrete deck to slide the machinery, and then you can see the sky in a full way. In the 12 meter long container, there is a classroom and a dormitory for two people, both equipped with a sanitary installation.

The wooden deck and roof are used to enhance the experience of observing the stars and everything else that the sky has. As the east, west and south façades are completely lined with planks of high claved pine wood. However, a north façade reveals the use of containers as a shelter amid local agriculture.