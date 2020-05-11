Vitra Design Museum Explores 200 Years of Chair Design

World
Vitra Design Museum has debuted Chair Times, a 90-minute film that describes the history of seating furniture. Focusing on 125 objects from the collection of the Museum, the film explores the development of chairs over centuries, examining them as “portraits of their users.” Arranged according to their year of production, they are organized to form a timeline of modern seating design.

Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum
Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum

Chair Times argues that each chair exemplifies the production techniques, social structures, and fashions of the era in which they were created. Vitra Chairman Emeritus and former CEO Rolf Fehlbaum speaks with experts in the design field, including designers Hella Jongerius, Antonio Citterio and Ronan Bouroullec, architects and collectors Arthur Rüegg and Ruggero Tropeano, architect David Chipperfield, Director of the Vitra Design Museum Mateo Kries, Vitra Design Museum curator Amelie Klein, Jochen Eisenbrand and collection curator Serge Mauduit. As the Vitra Design Museum explains, Chair Times charts a course through an ocean of chairs.

News via Vitra Design Museum

Eric Baldwin
