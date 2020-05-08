Fundació Mies van der Rohe Releases Virtual Activities for Barcelona Architecture Week 2020

Save this picture! Courtesy of Fundació Mies van der Rohe

The Fundació Mies van der Rohe is proposing more than a hundred activities to enjoy at home part of this year’s Barcelona Architecture Week 2020. Designed with and for everyone, the fourth edition of this event starts on Thursday 17 May, and offers over a hundred activities adapted into a virtual format. Events include including streamed talks and meetings, debates, and virtual tours of various spaces in the city, to name a few.

Inviting people to open a new window and delve into the world of architecture from home, through the internet, social media, television and radio, this year’s Architecture Week, a shared initiative promoted by Ajuntament de Barcelona, Col·leg d'Arquitectes de Catalunya, and Fundació Mies van der Rohe, in collaboration with Barcelona Building Construmat and Arquinfad, is offering a series of digital activities.

Using this new format, the event will become a meeting point for a wide range of activities relating to the world of architecture and the city, beyond disciplinary and territorial boundaries. All this, with the desire to prompt reflection on the built environment of cities and its value through the dissemination of architectural activity, knowledge, experience and debate.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Fundació Mies van der Rohe

This year's edition is using the coast of Barcelona as its guest space, “inviting us to take part in a collective reflection on the city by the sea, the great coastal and port spaces, and the opportunities for change and conflict that take shape there”. In fact, the exhibition will be available online, as well as the recording of the round table, and the proposals on the future of this area.

Aiming to increase the value of the built urban environment for the general public through the dissemination of architecture and knowledge, this event is covering diverse realms from home-made special, Architecture festival, Architecture & the Media, Architecture in the classroom, and even has a section for little ones.

For the full program, head to Architecture Week’s website.