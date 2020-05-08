Shed House / Marcos Franchini + Nattalia Bom Conselho

+ 41

Lead Architects: Marcos Franchini, Nattalia Bom Conselho

Design Team: Amanda Castilho, José Henrique Paiva, Thomáz Marcatto

Structure: Cremona Engenharia ltda.

Execution: Amans

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house was designed for a young couple who requested the use of simple materials in a highly legible space so that the family's identity would be reflected by the placement of objects and furniture and by their routine in the new home.

From the sloped entrance of the property, one can see the two-story steel-framed building with its visible concrete block walls and wide glass panes. The roof, constructed in steel trusses, is covered with thermoacoustic tiles, emphasizing the use of prefabricated materials, together with the plumbing, lighting and electrical systems, and also the concrete floors and waterproofed concrete benches.

On the first floor, a large veranda connects the external space with the living area of the building, integrating the kitchen, dining room, living room, restroom, and study, as well as the swimming pool, which is a concrete tank. Also on this floor, there is a laundry room at the rear of the building and an accessible guest suite.

A steel catwalk on the upper floor intersects the living room's double-height and connects the two suites that are situated at both ends of the building. Northwards, one of the suites features a roofed balcony that creates a panoramic view of the landscape with its hills and mountains. The house is located in a nature preservation area of Nova Lima and the landscaping consists of its native vegetation.