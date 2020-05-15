Architecture of Exhibition Spaces: 23 Art Galleries around the World

Save this picture! OMR Art Gallery / Mateo Riestra + José Arnaud-Bello + Max von Werz. Image: © Rory Gardiner

Overall, when designing exhibition spaces, certain aspects contribute to an effective display of the pieces: diffuse lighting, spatial distribution, and high ceilings are some of them. The combination of these features with rooms that are able to transform themselves (using elements that can be perforated, repainted, and adapted according to each exhibition), is common in many art galleries, expressing the dialogue between art and architecture.

We have selected 23 art gallery projects around the world with different design solutions, that lead to different ways of exhibiting. Check below:

Save this picture! Terrassenhaus Berlim / Brandlhuber + Emde, Burlon + Muck Petzet. Image: © Erica Overmeer

Berlin, Germany

Save this picture! Art Gallery in Buenos Aires / Nicolás Fernández Sanz. Image: © Javier Agustín Rojas

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture! El Gran Vidrio Gallery Renovation / MMBB Arquitetos + Ben-Avid. Image: © Federico Cairoli

Córdoba, Argentina

Save this picture! Tasmanian Museum & Art Gallery / Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp. Image: © John Gollings

Hobart, Australia

Save this picture! New Gallery and Casemates / Bevk Perović arhitekti. Image: © David Schreyer

Wiener Neustadt, Austria

Save this picture! Adriana Varejão Gallery / Tacoa Arquitetos. Image: © Eduardo Eckenfels

Brumadinho, Brazil

Save this picture! Tunga Gallery / Rizoma Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Brumadinho, Brazil

Save this picture! New Leme Gallery / Metro Arquitetos Associados + Paulo Mendes da Rocha. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

São Paulo, Brazil

Save this picture! Luciana Brito Gallery / Piratininga Arquitetos Associados. Image: © André Scarpa

São Paulo, Brazil

Save this picture! Patricia Ready Art Gallery / Izquierdo Lehmann + elton_léniz. Image: © Carlos Eguiguren

Santiago, Chile

Guangzhou, China

Shenzhen, China

Save this picture! Shuyang Art Gallery / UAD. Image: © Qiang Zhao

Suqian, China

Save this picture! Leventis Art Gallery / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. Image: © Hufton & Crow

Nicosia, Cyprus

Goseong-gun, South Korea

Save this picture! Leila Heller Gallery / L.S. Design. Image: © 8th Street Studio

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Save this picture! Renovation of Sotheby’s New York Headquarters / OMA. Image: © Brett Beyer Photography

New York, United States

Save this picture! Saleh Barakat Gallery / L.E.FT Architects. Image: © Ieva Saudargaite

Beirut, Lebanon

Save this picture! Gallery - Salão LUCERNARIO / Canocanela Arquitectura. Image: © Oscar Hernandez

Aguascalientes, Mexico

Save this picture! OMR Art Gallery / Mateo Riestra + José Arnaud-Bello + Max von Werz. Image: © Rory Gardiner

Ciudad de México, Mexico

Save this picture! Te Uru - Waitakere Contemporary Gallery / Mitchell and Stout Architects. Image: © Patrick Reynolds

Auckland, New Zealand

Save this picture! The Europe - Far East Gallery / Ingarden & Ewý Architekci. Image: © Krzysztof Ingarden

Kraków, Poland

Save this picture! The Layered Gallery / Gianni Botsford Architects. Image: © Luigi Parise

London, United Kingdom