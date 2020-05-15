Architecture of Exhibition Spaces: 23 Art Galleries around the World

Overall, when designing exhibition spaces, certain aspects contribute to an effective display of the pieces: diffuse lighting, spatial distribution, and high ceilings are some of them. The combination of these features with rooms that are able to transform themselves (using elements that can be perforated, repainted, and adapted according to each exhibition), is common in many art galleries, expressing the dialogue between art and architecture.
We have selected 23 art gallery projects around the world with different design solutions, that lead to different ways of exhibiting. Check below:
Terrassenhaus Berlim / Brandlhuber + Emde, Burlon + Muck Petzet
Berlin, Germany
Art Gallery in Buenos Aires / Nicolás Fernández Sanz
Buenos Aires, Argentina
El Gran Vidrio Gallery Renovation / MMBB Arquitetos + Ben-Avid
Córdoba, Argentina
Tasmanian Museum & Art Gallery / Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp
Hobart, Australia
New Gallery and Casemates / Bevk Perović arhitekti
Wiener Neustadt, Austria
Adriana Varejão Gallery / Tacoa Arquitetos
Brumadinho, Brazil
Tunga Gallery / Rizoma Arquitetura
Brumadinho, Brazil
New Leme Gallery / Metro Arquitetos Associados + Paulo Mendes da Rocha
São Paulo, Brazil
Luciana Brito Gallery / Piratininga Arquitetos Associados
São Paulo, Brazil
Patricia Ready Art Gallery / Izquierdo Lehmann + elton_léniz
Santiago, Chile
Stone Art Gallery / O-office Architects
Guangzhou, China
Z Gallery / O-OFFICE Architects
Shenzhen, China
Shuyang Art Gallery / UAD
Suqian, China
Leventis Art Gallery / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Nicosia, Cyprus
BAUZIUM / Kim In-cheurl + Archium
Goseong-gun, South Korea
Leila Heller Gallery / L.S. Design
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Renovation of Sotheby’s New York Headquarters / OMA
New York, United States
Saleh Barakat Gallery / L.E.FT Architects
Beirut, Lebanon
Gallery - Salão LUCERNARIO / Canocanela Arquitectura
Aguascalientes, Mexico
OMR Art Gallery / Mateo Riestra + José Arnaud-Bello + Max von Werz
Ciudad de México, Mexico
Te Uru - Waitakere Contemporary Gallery / Mitchell and Stout Architects
Auckland, New Zealand
The Europe - Far East Gallery / Ingarden & Ewý Architekci
Kraków, Poland
The Layered Gallery / Gianni Botsford Architects
London, United Kingdom