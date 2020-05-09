FE House / Rakta Studio

+ 21

Houses • Bandung, Indonesia Architects: Rakta Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 888 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: KIE

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Toto Creasindo , Fundación Blender , Good Magnus , Mass Kuda Laut , Megah Steel , PT Inti Samudera Glass Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Vidor Saputro

Design Team: Vidor Saputro, Darryl Fernaldi, Franklin Winata, Jason Fernandez, Christian Halim

Clients: Mr. Ferdy, Mrs. Erlin

Engineering: Phillip Tjandra

Landscape: Nirwana Landscape

Wood Manufacturer: Indra, Yuli CREASINDO

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Bandung, Indonesia, The FE House is a serene home where every element is designed around family and the location’s tropical climate.The house consists of spacious living space to accommodate family's activities but remain practical, so everything has its place and the space is easy to maintain. This house consists of 3 levels, with each floor for a different function. The main entrance area connected via a ramp that runs along in front of the house. The ramp takes you directly to the main door of the house. The first floor is a split level to create a semi basement area for the garage and service area, the second floor is the living and family area.

the third floor is where all the bedrooms are. The ground floor, as we first enter the foyer, we can see through the inner court garden with the swimming pool on the side. The family room situated at the back of the home while the initial plan was to place a swimming pool along with the family living space, to leave the most open area on the ground floor for landscaping and maintaining the house owners’privacy.

This house aimed to redefine the modern and strong composition form using dominant and contextual natural materials. Each stone, marbles, wood, and metal provides unique textural identities in a dynamic line and form. The house’s external features are constructed secondary skin as external curtain to control visibility through the house.