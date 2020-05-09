World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. FE House / Rakta Studio

FE House / Rakta Studio

Save this project
FE House / Rakta Studio

© KIE © KIE © KIE © KIE + 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bandung, Indonesia
  • Architects: Rakta Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  888
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  KIE
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Toto, Creasindo, Fundación Blender, Good Magnus, Mass Kuda Laut, Megah Steel, PT Inti Samudera Glass
  • Lead Architects: Vidor Saputro
  • Design Team: Vidor Saputro, Darryl Fernaldi, Franklin Winata, Jason Fernandez, Christian Halim
  • Clients: Mr. Ferdy, Mrs. Erlin
  • Engineering: Phillip Tjandra
  • Landscape: Nirwana Landscape
  • Wood Manufacturer: Indra, Yuli CREASINDO
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Bandung, Indonesia, The FE House is a serene home where every element is designed around family and the location’s tropical climate.The house consists of spacious living space to accommodate family's activities but remain practical, so everything has its place and the space is easy to maintain. This house consists of 3 levels, with each floor for a different function. The main entrance area connected via a ramp that runs along in front of the house. The ramp takes you directly to the main door of the house. The first floor is a split level to create a semi basement area for the garage and service area, the second floor is the living and family area.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

the third floor is where all the bedrooms are. The ground floor, as we first enter the foyer, we can see through the inner court garden with the swimming pool on the side. The family room situated at the back of the home while the initial plan was to place a swimming pool along with the family living space, to leave the most open area on the ground floor for landscaping and maintaining the house owners’privacy.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

This house aimed to redefine the modern and strong composition form using dominant and contextual natural materials. Each stone, marbles, wood, and metal provides unique textural identities in a dynamic line and form. The house’s external features are constructed secondary skin as external curtain to control visibility through the house.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Rakta Studio
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "FE House / Rakta Studio" 09 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939030/fe-house-rakta-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream