KPF Breaks Ground on an Innovative Office Complex in San Jose, California

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) has just announced the groundbreaking of Platform 16, an office campus in Downtown San Jose, California. Comprising three-buildings, the 1,200,000-square-foot project is an innovative complex that favors indoor and outdoor connections.

Prioritizing comfort, flexibility, connection with nature as well as with the adjacent transportation networks, Platform 16 creates multiple experiences for its occupants. Located right next to Google’s planned eight million square foot transit village, the project developed by Boston Properties “will include multiple outdoor terraces, active pedestrian plazas, expansive floor plates, and 15-foot floor-to-floor heights”. The first phase of construction of Platform 16, the engaging and environmentally responsive workplace, is expected to be completed in 2023.

Our goal for Platform 16 is to create a responsive, generous, and healthy building that will stand the test of time thanks to its inherent flexibility. […] We prioritized occupant wellness and comfort by creating significant outdoor space at each level of the buildings, carving away the form at key moments that also, along with a dynamic façade, create a visual variety along the street. -- Trent Tesch, KPF Design Principal.

For a sense of depth and texture, the main façade puts in place three modules with three different orientations. In order to create large terraces at every level, the project recedes from the street. Moreover, the terraces "are positioned and oriented to bring daylight deep within Platform 16’s interiors”, promoting wellbeing and accessible on each level.

Regarding its energy-efficient strategy, Platform 16 includes a high-performance facade, passive cooling systems, and high-efficiency lighting systems. Moreover, a solar PV roof covering 20% of the building helps in reducing the building’s energy demand.