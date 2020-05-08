World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. China
  5. Spring City 66 / Kohn Pedersen Fox

Spring City 66 / Kohn Pedersen Fox

Save this project
Spring City 66 / Kohn Pedersen Fox

© Ai Qing © Ai Qing © Ai Qing © Ai Qing + 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Retail, Sustainability & Green Design
Kunming, China
  • Lead Architects: Jeff Kenoff, Peter Gross
  • President And Design Principal: James von Klemperer
  • Design Principal: Jeff Kenoff
  • Managing Principal: Peter Gross
  • Director, Kpf Hong Kong: Yee Tak Lau
  • Senior Designer: Matthew (Dryden) Razook
  • Job Captain: Jo Jungie
  • Design Team: Estelle Chan, Bernard Chang, Tana Hovland, Wan Hsuan (Cheryl) Hu, Janice Hui, Kyung-eun (Kyung) Hwang, Marc Janty, Heejoon Jo, Jungeun Kim, Caleb Kung, Min-jae Lee, Sangmin Lee, Samantha Leung, Diandian Li, Albert Lin, Xiang Liu, Ka-Mun (Farica) Lo, Tsai Tse (Josh) Lo, Oscar Obando, Anna Pietrzak, Hua Wing (Vivien) Sin, William So, Nicholas (Nick) Trapani, Sandra (Sandy) Veras, Chi Chung (Ronald) Wong, Shuang (Henry) Wu
  • Clients: : Hang Lung Properties
  • Structural Engineer: AECOM Asia Co. Limited
  • Mep Engineer: J. Roger Preston Limited
  • Executive Architect: Wong & Tung International Limited
  • Qs: Langdon & Seah China Limited
  • Traffic Consultant: MVA Asia Ltd
  • Sustainability Consultant: Buro Happold
  • Façade Consultant: ALT Limited
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ai Qing
© Ai Qing

Text description provided by the architects. One of the largest commercial complexes in Kunming, the 430,000 m2 Spring City 66 is comprised of a retail podium and office tower that are carefully integrating into the surrounding context. Located adjacent to two major pedestrian-friendly boulevards and metro lines, Spring City 66’s accessibility and public amenities weave this high-density, mixed-use destination directly into the urban fabric of Kunming.

Save this picture!
© Ai Qing
© Ai Qing

Design Inspiration. The design for Spring City 66 responds to Yunnan Province’s unique landscape and its location along historic trade routes. A landscaped promenade, reminiscent of the region’s verdant valleys, is central to the project, while the surrounding undulating retail podium and a crag-like tower nod to the nearby Shilin Stone Forest’s notable limestone formations. The project’s varied program weaves along with multiple levels of terraces lined with shops and restaurants, creating a vibrant destination for the city.

Save this picture!
© Ai Qing
© Ai Qing
Save this picture!
© Ai Qing
© Ai Qing

Urban Impact. Spring City 66 prioritizes the user experience by integrating circulation, program, and natural elements. Connecting terraces, lined with shops and restaurants, create a vibrant destination and urban lifestyle center. Opening from Dongfeng Plaza to the west and extending east, the promenade concludes at the 330-meter office tower, accentuating the monumentality of the structure.

Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
Floor plan L01
Floor plan L01

Smart Façade. Inspired by the fields and terraces of the area, the folding geometry on the retail podium sculpts a subtle yet elegant articulation along its main facades and incorporates local stone. Convex chevrons create a dynamic interaction between light and shadow during the day, and at night offer a welcoming glow through carefully incorporated accent lighting. Strong horizontal elements carved out of the podium create shading and form a key design feature in the podium.

Save this picture!
© Ai Qing
© Ai Qing
Save this picture!
© Ai Qing
© Ai Qing

The office tower has clearly differentiated facades, responding to solar orientation and views. Each facade maximizes natural light to the building’s interior, while also reducing heat gain. The Y-shaped fins on the east and west façades provide shading, while the north and south façades offer unobstructed vistas to the city and natural landscapes. The tower’s crown incorporates feature lighting, giving the form a lantern-like effect that marks Spring City 66 on the Kunming skyline.

Save this picture!
© Ai Qing
© Ai Qing

Sustainable Design Strategies. Pre-certified LEED Gold, Spring City 66 maximizes energy conservation, environmental comfort, and material efficiency. The landscaping in the plaza removes pollutants from the air, while the hardscaping aids in rainwater management by diverting runoff into an on-site cistern for future use. The podium green roof improves insulation, mitigates stormwater runoff, and reduces the building’s heat island effect. It also includes photovoltaic panels which minimize the development’s reliance on Kunming’s power grid.

Save this picture!
© Ai Qing
© Ai Qing

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Kunming, Yunnan, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kohn Pedersen Fox
Office

Products

Glass Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Commercial Architecture Retail Sustainability & Green Design China
Cite: "Spring City 66 / Kohn Pedersen Fox" 08 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938979/spring-city-66-kohn-pedersen-fox/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream