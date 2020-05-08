Spring City 66 / Kohn Pedersen Fox

+ 28

Lead Architects: Jeff Kenoff, Peter Gross

President And Design Principal: James von Klemperer

Design Principal: Jeff Kenoff

Managing Principal: Peter Gross

Director, Kpf Hong Kong: Yee Tak Lau

Senior Designer: Matthew (Dryden) Razook

Job Captain: Jo Jungie

Design Team: Estelle Chan, Bernard Chang, Tana Hovland, Wan Hsuan (Cheryl) Hu, Janice Hui, Kyung-eun (Kyung) Hwang, Marc Janty, Heejoon Jo, Jungeun Kim, Caleb Kung, Min-jae Lee, Sangmin Lee, Samantha Leung, Diandian Li, Albert Lin, Xiang Liu, Ka-Mun (Farica) Lo, Tsai Tse (Josh) Lo, Oscar Obando, Anna Pietrzak, Hua Wing (Vivien) Sin, William So, Nicholas (Nick) Trapani, Sandra (Sandy) Veras, Chi Chung (Ronald) Wong, Shuang (Henry) Wu

Clients: : Hang Lung Properties

Structural Engineer: AECOM Asia Co. Limited

Mep Engineer: J. Roger Preston Limited

Executive Architect: Wong & Tung International Limited

Qs: Langdon & Seah China Limited

Traffic Consultant: MVA Asia Ltd

Sustainability Consultant: Buro Happold

Façade Consultant: ALT Limited

Text description provided by the architects. One of the largest commercial complexes in Kunming, the 430,000 m2 Spring City 66 is comprised of a retail podium and office tower that are carefully integrating into the surrounding context. Located adjacent to two major pedestrian-friendly boulevards and metro lines, Spring City 66’s accessibility and public amenities weave this high-density, mixed-use destination directly into the urban fabric of Kunming.

Design Inspiration. The design for Spring City 66 responds to Yunnan Province’s unique landscape and its location along historic trade routes. A landscaped promenade, reminiscent of the region’s verdant valleys, is central to the project, while the surrounding undulating retail podium and a crag-like tower nod to the nearby Shilin Stone Forest’s notable limestone formations. The project’s varied program weaves along with multiple levels of terraces lined with shops and restaurants, creating a vibrant destination for the city.

Urban Impact. Spring City 66 prioritizes the user experience by integrating circulation, program, and natural elements. Connecting terraces, lined with shops and restaurants, create a vibrant destination and urban lifestyle center. Opening from Dongfeng Plaza to the west and extending east, the promenade concludes at the 330-meter office tower, accentuating the monumentality of the structure.

Smart Façade. Inspired by the fields and terraces of the area, the folding geometry on the retail podium sculpts a subtle yet elegant articulation along its main facades and incorporates local stone. Convex chevrons create a dynamic interaction between light and shadow during the day, and at night offer a welcoming glow through carefully incorporated accent lighting. Strong horizontal elements carved out of the podium create shading and form a key design feature in the podium.

The office tower has clearly differentiated facades, responding to solar orientation and views. Each facade maximizes natural light to the building’s interior, while also reducing heat gain. The Y-shaped fins on the east and west façades provide shading, while the north and south façades offer unobstructed vistas to the city and natural landscapes. The tower’s crown incorporates feature lighting, giving the form a lantern-like effect that marks Spring City 66 on the Kunming skyline.

Sustainable Design Strategies. Pre-certified LEED Gold, Spring City 66 maximizes energy conservation, environmental comfort, and material efficiency. The landscaping in the plaza removes pollutants from the air, while the hardscaping aids in rainwater management by diverting runoff into an on-site cistern for future use. The podium green roof improves insulation, mitigates stormwater runoff, and reduces the building’s heat island effect. It also includes photovoltaic panels which minimize the development’s reliance on Kunming’s power grid.