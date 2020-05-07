MYO Workspace / SODA Studio

+ 23

Clients: Landsec

Engineering: William J Marshall & Partners LLP

Landscape: Exubia (Internal Planting)

Consultants: HIVE Consultants (MEP), MLM (Building Control)

Contractors: Collins Construction

Joinery: Adams Joinery

Metalwork: Robert Stevens & Sons Ltd

Text description provided by the architects. MYO is a new super flexible workspace from Landsec, designed by SODA Studio. Occupying 40,000 sqft of the blocky Brutalist 123 Victoria Street, the new workspaces offer an adaptable framework for tenants rather than a prescriptive layout, which has become commonplace in contemporary office design. SODA has responded to the cellular language of the exterior architecture and brought that to the internal fit-out of the central spaces.

The concept behind MYO is to provide flexibility into both space and service provided by the landlords. From walls to leases, a series of spaces within the concrete and glass shell can be reconfigured to suit businesses from 10-100 people. It is the first foray into the flexible office sector from Landsec. SODA Studio worked closely with their client to develop a design response that picks up on the strong architectural lines throughout the space and provide continuity between the outside and inside. This rhythm is combined with the softer elements of the material palette to create a space that is naturally light and conducive to communal working.

A large central atrium is a focal point, providing the occupants with a primary route in and out of the building but also creating a heart of communal activity. It also helps to drive the design ethos of MYO, dressed with lightweight curtains and bespoke tubular framework to provide consistency throughout, which is picked up by black light fittings, staircases, handrails, and even the furniture selected. This contrasts with the natural mature timbers and polished concrete floors, with hints of pop colour and texture appearing within the joinery pieces and lighting.

The insertion of a bespoke feature stair links both floors to the communal areas with a delicate structural skeleton that hangs the folded stair in position. This lightweight, sculptural object hangs amidst more solid exposed concrete columns and creates a clearly defined contrast between new and original architectural elements. The piers serve as another reminder and celebration of the building’s heritage.