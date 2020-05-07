World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Extension
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Ravensbourne Avenue House / Minifie Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Ravensbourne Avenue House / Minifie Architects

Save this project
Ravensbourne Avenue House / Minifie Architects

© Will Scott © Will Scott © Will Scott © Will Scott + 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Extension
Bromley, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Minifie Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Will Scott
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Astro Lighting, AutoCAD, Bernard Albin Gras, Fabcosanctuary doors and glazing, Mosa floor tiles, Sunquare Rooflights, Trimble
  • Design Team: Minifie Architects
  • Structural Engineer: Stewart Hiscox
  • Contractor: Tully Construction
  • Joiner: James Christoper
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Will Scott
© Will Scott

Text description provided by the architects. Collaboration with makers has crafted a structure that is bold in both form and materiality, with angular segments forging connections between existing and new.

Save this picture!
© Will Scott
© Will Scott

Minifie Architects presents their striking new addition to a Victorian family home in Bromley, South East London, providing a contemporary kitchen and living space alongside a sleek garden room. From the outset, the vision was to overhaul the conventional layout and kitchen / living set up with something more spacious, useful and beautiful, enhancing the connection between inside and out.

Save this picture!
© Will Scott
© Will Scott
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations

The massing explores a contemporary play on the traditional pitched roof, where angled segments of the roof extrude from the existing structure to create a new form. 

Save this picture!
© Will Scott
© Will Scott

The architects worked closely with the homeowners and an expert team of contractors and makers to experiment and push their ideas and realise them as something truly extraordinary; a textural living space, with a striking blue bespoke kitchen and an expertly crafted angular roof, clad externally in zinc and internally in ply wood. The high ceiling and vast expanse of critical glazing strengthens the layered relationship between home, garden and garden room. 

Save this picture!
© Will Scott
© Will Scott

Ben Minifie, Director at Minifie Architects, said: Ravenbourne Avenue is a unique project resulting from the ideas of a highly-skilled team and a client who has been willing to embrace them. It is always a welcome occasion when we are presented with opportunities like these to test our vision and ability as a practice, working alongside other experts who can help us to realise them. The new extension and garden room are exciting, crafted spaces to be in, but also have a sense of serenity, connecting the interiors with the outside area. It’s a place where the client can feel comfortable and settled, a place that’s functional, whilst still providing intrigue at every angle.

Save this picture!
© Will Scott
© Will Scott

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Bromley, United Kingdom

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Minifie Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Extension United Kingdom
Cite: "Ravensbourne Avenue House / Minifie Architects" 07 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938969/ravensbourne-avenue-house-minifie-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream