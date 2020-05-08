World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. Italy
  5. Il Frantoio Building in the Middle of the Olive Grove / Perathoner Architects

Il Frantoio Building in the Middle of the Olive Grove / Perathoner Architects

Save this project
Il Frantoio Building in the Middle of the Olive Grove / Perathoner Architects
Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

© Aldo Amoretti © Aldo Amoretti © Aldo Amoretti © Aldo Amoretti + 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Industrial Architecture
Arco, Italy
  • Lead Architect: Rudolf Perathoner
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

Text description provided by the architects. The project was realized on an extensive plot of land full of old olive trees near the little town of Arco, which is not far from the northern shore of Lake Garda. The entire region is world-famous for its Mediterranean microclimate and the excellent olive oil produced here.

Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

It is therefore not surprising that the owner’s initial idea was to construct his own oil press – “frantoio” in Italian – in the middle of the olive grove. Ultimately, however, it was decided to replace two agricultural storehouses with a new high-quality building that combines tasting rooms for the oil produced by the owner himself and regional specialities like wine and cheese, as well as storage rooms.

Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

However, since a historical stone oil mill forms the centre of the design, “frantoio” was retained as the name of the project. In terms of urban planning, it was particularly important to us to incorporate the building as harmoniously and inconspicuously as possible into the cultural landscape, terraced by old natural stone walls. This was achieved by opting for a single-storey building that nestles against the existing slope, so to speak, and its green flat roof, which results in a virtual merging of building and landscape.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

All storage rooms, technical and sanitary facilities “are hidden” below the hillside, so that only the tasting hall remains visible, which in turn, however, through the floor-to-ceiling glass facade, seems to merge with the outdoor space and the central courtyard. The latter separates the interior into an entrance area with lounge furniture and a fireplace, the actual tasting area with a seven-metre-long wooden table for up to 20 people and a small kitchen. The materials used harmonize with one another and the location right down to the smallest detail.

Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

The cantilevered concrete roof and the baseplate consist of coloured blast furnace cement with the addition of local gravel, in order to match the colour of the existing dry-stone walls as closely as possible. In addition to the dark oak built-in furniture, glass and burnished metal or natural stone cladding were used for the vertical construction elements. Elegant lighting and high-quality seating furniture creatively round off the appearance of the project and create a warm and inviting atmosphere inside the building.

Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 38062 Arco, Trentino, Italy

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Perathoner Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Italy
Cite: "Il Frantoio Building in the Middle of the Olive Grove / Perathoner Architects" 08 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938967/il-frantoio-building-in-the-middle-of-the-olive-grove-perathoner-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream