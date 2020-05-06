World
Bunker House / Nha Dan Architects

Bunker House / Nha Dan Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki + 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Ciudad Ho Chi Minh (Saigón), Vietnam
  • Architects: Nha Dan Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  877
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, DAIKIN, Kohler, Cara, Ixina, Molution, Nha Le Company, Sika Hardener, Trimble, Vietceramics
  • Lead Architects: Nguyen Dinh Gioi
  • Design Team: Tran Minh Phuoc, Luong Hien Phuong
  • Structural Engineers: Do Thanh Tuan
  • Lighting Consultant: Cara
  • Mep Engineers: Trinh Van Tam
  • Construction Management: Nguyen Khac Dong
  • Landscape: Tropical Garden Company Limited
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. In previous projects, a system of concrete beams and columns was used to free the floor plans of columns, better connecting the different spaces while letting the outdoors in. In Bunker House, we employed this concrete system not only as structure, but also as spatial partitions and the project’s guiding aesthetics.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Ground Floor Plan
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

A series of concrete columns grouped into 3 legs serve as structural anchor points for the cantilevered waffle slabs. These 3 legs define the spatial experiences throughout the house: on the first floor, the first leg protects the living spaces from the outside world; the second, essentially an elevator core, and the third leg together delineate a soft border between served and service spaces.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The first and second leg accentuate the living and dining room with the added height. On the upper levels, these legs merge with non structural walls to define the limits between the interior and the outdoors, and partition off the upper level into smaller rooms. 

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Section
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The raw aesthetic and texture from the waffle slabs’ ribs are continued onto the concrete and metal pergolas on the outside, and also the ceilings and walls. The resulted interior space feels contained and sturdy like a bunker, and yet fluid, airy and full of natural light.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

About this office
Nha Dan Architects
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Vietnam
Cite: "Bunker House / Nha Dan Architects" 06 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938965/bunker-house-nha-dan-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

