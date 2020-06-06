World
Refurbishment in Architecture

161 Collins Street Refurbishment / Bates Smart

161 Collins Street Refurbishment / Bates Smart

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Renovation
Melbourne, Australia
  • Architects: Bates Smart
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  43000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Peter Clarke
  • Lead Architects: Bates Smart
  • Clients: Pembroke
  • Engineering: Arup
  • Acoustic Consultant: Arup
  • Civil Consultant: Arup
  • Services Consultant: Arup
  • Heritage Consultant: Bryce Raworth
  • Lighting Consultant: Electrolight
  • Construction Manager: Built
  • Project Manager: Lexicon
© Peter Clarke
Text description provided by the architects. International real estate firm Pembroke engaged Bates Smart to undertake an extensive refurbishment of the historic T&G building at the prestigious ‘Paris end’ of Collins Street in Melbourne’s CBD. Completed in 1928, the building is considered one of Melbourne’s most beautiful and occupies a significant corner address.

© Peter Clarke
The project incorporated an extensive upgrade creating a world-class workplace environment. State-of-the-art tenant facilities, brand new end-of-trip facilities, and club-style concierge services are integrated into the design, with significant 4,000sqm campus-style floor plates included around the atrium.

© Peter Clarke
Lower Ground Floor
© Peter Clarke
The heart of the building is the new signature atrium, which has been transformed into a casual tenant-focused working lounge. A range of different spaces allows people to gather and relax, while daylight, natural materials, and greenery create a warm and inviting oasis-like space.

© Peter Clarke
The project also successfully creates new clarity on the ground plane. The car park entry was relocated from Flinders Lane to Russell Street, allowing for a new pedestrian entrance via Flinders Lane and the provision of sightlines from Collins Street to Federation Square. The main entrance has also been reconfigured to form a clear and unobstructed entry, and a new canopy has been introduced of a proportion and scale appropriate for such a prestigious address.

© Peter Clarke
Section A
© Peter Clarke
Overall, the redevelopment has generated a world-class, A-grade office environment befitting the prestigious Collins Street address and once again has become a true destination.

© Peter Clarke
Project location

Address: Melbourne Victoria, Australia

Bates Smart
Cite: "161 Collins Street Refurbishment / Bates Smart" 06 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938934/161-collins-street-refurbishment-bates-smart/> ISSN 0719-8884

