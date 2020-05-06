World
  3. Australian Designers Propose a Dental Center Integrated into the Landscape of Rwanda

SODO-SOPA and Fold Studio have teamed up to propose the HOPE Dental Center, a clinic embedded into its surrounding landscape. Entitled Kigali Roofscapes, the project aims to create an exceptional medical complex in the capital city of Rwanda.

Courtesy of Abraham Fung, Andrew Le and Dan Layden Courtesy of Abraham Fung, Andrew Le and Dan Layden Courtesy of Abraham Fung, Andrew Le and Dan Layden Courtesy of Abraham Fung, Andrew Le and Dan Layden + 10

Located in the Kacyiru district of Kigali, the project was conceived by Abraham Fung, Andrew Le of SODO-SOPA, and Dan Layden of FOLD Studio. The HOPE Dental Center is envisioned as a safe communal center, “integrated into nature and the surrounding Rwandan landscape”. Defined by three visible roof planes, the dental center follows the natural topography and is inspired by Rwanda’s “land of a thousand hills”.

Courtesy of Abraham Fung, Andrew Le and Dan Layden
Imagining three separate buildings housing dental offices and laboratories, a residence for missionaries and storage facility, the conceptual team created a spaced and dispersed design across the site. Each entity houses a unique function and vantage point. Connected by large pathways, outdoor seating decks, and areas of landscaping, the project is unified through nature. According to the architects, “Kigali Roofscapes aims to create a destination to service, gather and learn while being a welcoming and accessible place for residents and visitors”.

Courtesy of Abraham Fung, Andrew Le and Dan Layden
Courtesy of Abraham Fung, Andrew Le and Dan Layden
  • Project Name: HOPE Dental Center / Kigali Roofscapes
  • Project Status: Proposal
  • Location: Kigali, Rwanda
  • Design Team: Abraham Fung, Andrew Le (SODO-SOPA) and Dan Layden (Fold Studio)

Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Australian Designers Propose a Dental Center Integrated into the Landscape of Rwanda" 06 May 2020. ArchDaily.

