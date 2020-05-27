10 DESIGN Proposes an Expo Pavilion Entitled "A Country without Walls a Future without Limits"

“A Country without Walls, a Future without Limits” is a proposal for an expo pavilion imagined by 10 DESIGN. Based on the ideas of communication, openness, hospitality, and change, the project puts in place a memorable experience for visitors.

“By imagining, making, communicating, and sharing within the pavilion’s activity spaces on the ground, a bright and open future is revealed in the clouds above”, explains the official statement of the pavilion. Created by international practice 10 DESIGN, known for their innovative design solutions, focusing on physical and social context, the project is dedicated to an incognito country. Presenting the rich history and culture of the nation in question, the proposal is organized in order to allow visitors to connect directly to the subject, experiencing its hospitality and landscape.

10 DESIGN’s vision was to create a memorable pavilion that celebrates the country today, and shares the hopes, achievements, and creativity of the future. By removing the pavilion walls, we are removing barriers to interaction, allowing spaces to flow and movement to be fluid and relaxed. -- Paul Rodgers, Design Partner.

Inspired by nature, the pavilion highlights a journey without walls where visitors can experience the country through an undulating landscape. Reflecting both its topography and geology, the project holds a discovery hall with spaces for innovation, creation, and contemplation. The wave-like form also includes activities for children and chilling areas. Organized around a ‘Hakawati’ zone, the pavilion also reflects the ancient tradition of storytelling, emphasizing conversation, and connection.

Finally, shaded by a dream cloud, the pavilion gently rises towards the structure, “leading visitors upwards and creating a fluid link between the present and the future”. Including 4 areas themed around the senses of sight, scent, sound, and touch, the cloud will project constantly imageries and graphics.