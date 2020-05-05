Paul Clemence Releases New Images of Studio Gang's 11 Hoyt Tower in Brooklyn, New York

Paul Clemence has just released his latest photographs of the Studio Gang-designed 11 Hoyt tower in Downtown Brooklyn, New York. Almost completed, the residential development is characterized by an eye-catching crafted precast concrete and glass façade.

Designed by Studio Gang in collaboration with Hill West Architects, and interiors by Michaelis Boyd Associates, 11 Hoyt is a 620 feet tower holding 490 residential units. Built on a former parking garage site, the highrise caters to the rapid growth of the population in the area. Moreover, the project also generates an elevated green podium, with trees and gardens, an indoor-outdoor space for the neighborhood community.

Featuring a noticeably animated “scalloped” façade that pushes out of the plan to generate bigger living spaces, the 770,000-square-foot residential tower includes 190 unique floor plans. Built of precast concrete, prefabricated along with the residential units and installed into the structural core on-site, the rippled façade offers views of the surroundings from its built-in eight-foot-tall windows.