Yulin Gaoxin No.3 Primary School / THAD +School of Architecture, Tsinghua University

+ 27

Architect In Charge: Xiangdong Lu, Chunlong Huo, Lili Wang

Architectural Design Team: Xiangdong Lu, Chunlong Huo, Lili Wang, Zhongxuan Sun, Cong Guo, Xiao Liu, Nuo Shi(intern), Tao Wang(intern), Chengzhi Wu(intern), Maosha Ran(intern)

Structural Design Team: Xiang Liu, Bo Jiang, Jinyan Xu

Electrical Design Team: Hongxia Zhang, Lu Liu

Hvac Design Team: Tao Wang, Bing Li

Water Supply And Drainage Design Team: Yanhui Cui, Chunxiang Wang

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! Southwest view of campus. Image © Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. Background

Yulin Gaoxin No.3 Primary School is located in National High Tech Industrial Development Zone of Yulin City. Since the development of the city brings a huge demand for educational resources, the local government intends to stimulate community vitality, attract residents to settle down and promote the development of Hi-tech zone through the project.

Save this picture! Aerial view from southeast of campus. Image © Shengliang Su

To build a campus of high-quality, the challenge of design is to overcome difficulties of limited budget and ground.

With 6 classes in each grade, this primary school is consist of 6 grades and a total of 36 classes. Each grade has its own teaching block in the teaching building.

Save this picture! Aerial view from west of campus. Image © Shengliang Su

Function

The layout of the campus is designed to be intensive. On the west side of the campus, there are teaching buildings and the exhibition veranda, while the staff canteen, lecture hall and playground are located on the east side. In the middle part of the campus, sits the building of teaching complex that equips with functional facilities like reading room and exhibition hall, which is also served as a block to protect the people in teaching buildings from being distracted by noise of the playground.

Design Concept

The main design idea for this school is to build the campus as a place of ceremonial sense. On the one hand, 6 teaching blocks for 6 grades gives students and teachers in each grade a sense of belonging in their own space. On the other hand, different color for different teaching block is convenient for people to recognize every grade’s location and save the cost of construction at the same time.

Save this picture! Teaching blocks for Grade 5 and 6. Image © Shengliang Su

Save this picture! Teaching blocks for Grade 3 and 4. Image © Shengliang Su

In spite of very limited ground, the design also provides the campus with a variety of outdoor facilities surrounding the teaching blocks, including the courtyard, corridor and platform, enabling the students and teachers of different grades to interact with each other much more and bringing vitality to the campus.

Save this picture! View of north yard under the platform. Image © Shengliang Su

Save this picture! The second floor platform. Image © Shengliang Su

The exhibition veranda on the west side of the campus is not only a place to publish information and display awards, but also serves as a parent-waiting area for those who come to school to pick up their children.

Save this picture! View of north yard from school gate. Image © Shengliang Su

Conclusion

Overcame weaknesses like limited ground and budget, the design of this campus meets the needs of both community and city. The architecture and space design gives the campus a very positive image on the purpose of providing a better environment for students. This campus of high-quality is now widely acknowledged by the local society as a landmark in the city and attracts not only people from community nearby but also surrounding citizens.

Save this picture! View of southeast campus. Image © Shengliang Su