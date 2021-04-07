Fazenda Boa Vista House / Bruno Carvalho Design SP

+ 38

Architecture: StudioMK27

Project Team: Daniela Ordones

Landscape: Rodrigo Maciel Paisagismo

Interior Design: Bruno Carvalho Design SP

City: Fazenda Boa Vista

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. A house located at Fazenda Boa Vista, in the interior of São Paulo, with architecture signed by StudioMK27 and interior design by designer Bruno Carvalho.

Profile of the residents of the house, a young couple, without children, but who love to receive, so the project is based on the areas of leisure, living, guest rooms. A mixture of classic styles (not so classic, maybe traditional) with modern style.

The interior design of the house is focused on affective memory, as the couple received from their parents/in-laws a collection of modern works of art and sculptures, which guided the entire project. Timeless design, furniture in light tones accompanying all the solid wood joinery of the project.