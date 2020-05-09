World
House in Wellesley / 1100 Architect

House in Wellesley / 1100 Architect

© Peter Aaron/OTTO © Peter Aaron/OTTO © Peter Aaron/OTTO © Peter Aaron/OTTO + 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Wellesley, United States
  • Architects: 1100 Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  14000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Peter Aaron/OTTO
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Dornbracht, Stone Source, Subzero, Dinesen Flooring, ENP Agencement, European Home, Gorgona Best, Mièle, Schuco
  • Design Team: David Piscuskas, Susanne Milne, Chloe Rice, Kelsey Odom, Daphne Shin, William Ruffenach, Kriti Garg, Heiman Luk, Kenneth Nielsen, Jason O’Koren
  • Clients: Confidential
  • Structural Engineering: Silman
  • Mep Engineer: TE2
  • Civil Engineer: Doyle House
  • Geotechnical Engineer: Sanborn, Head & Associates
  • Acoustical Consultant: Houghton Associates
  • Landscape: Reed Hilderbrand
  • Interior Designer: Ray Booth/McAlpine House
© Peter Aaron/OTTO
© Peter Aaron/OTTO

Text description provided by the architects. Set in Wellesley, Massachusetts, where white clapboard-clad vernacular houses abound, this new house stands as a contemporary response to that architectural tradition.

© Peter Aaron/OTTO
© Peter Aaron/OTTO

The form responds directly to careful evaluations of views, internal adjacencies, spatial optimization, and municipal regulations. It also emerges from how the client wanted to see the house: as a white cube set in the landscape. Rather than a single, massive white cube, the architects designed the volume as two cubes that each intersect the other. Doing so modulated the house’s scale while delivering the geometric effect the clients wanted. To reinforce the impact of that geometry, the design keeps the façade completely taut, with siding panels and windows set in a flat surface.

© Peter Aaron/OTTO
© Peter Aaron/OTTO

Inside, the steel-frame structure allows for open floorplans without load-bearing columns or walls, providing flexibility, abundant daylighting and ventilation. A prominent staircase connects the different floors, with each flight animated by a different custom handrail. On the third floor, a roof terrace provides a quiet, secluded area for outdoor recreation.

© Peter Aaron/OTTO
© Peter Aaron/OTTO
Floor plan level 1
Floor plan level 1
© Peter Aaron/OTTO
© Peter Aaron/OTTO

Designed for a young family, the house was built to perform as a 100-year building. The House in Wellesley will allow the clients to live in the home for the full life-cycle of their family, adapting from having and raising children through to empty nesting.

© Peter Aaron/OTTO
© Peter Aaron/OTTO

Project gallery

Cite: "House in Wellesley / 1100 Architect" 09 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938851/house-in-wellesley-1100-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

