Alegro Sintra Shopping Center / Chapman Taylor + BOOST studio

Alegro Sintra Shopping Center / Chapman Taylor + BOOST studio

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Shopping Centers
Portugal
  • Lead Architects: Jan Dijkema, Javier Vieiro (Chapman Taylor) // João Dantas (BOOST Studio)
  • Design Team: Miguel García, Rocío Martínez, Natalia Rodríguez (Chapman Taylor) // José R. Nunes, Tanyara Tolentino (BOOST Studio)
  • Clients: CEETRUS Portugal
  • Engineering: Pener, Point Up
  • Consultants: Dimscale (Architecture Cost Management), Byho (Contracting)
  • General Contractor: Wikibuild
  • Façade Contractor: Seveme
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. Chapman Taylor, in collaboration with the Portuguese design studio BOOST, has created a new visual identity for the former Forum Sintra shopping center, now named Alegro Sintra, in Sintra, near the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.

© Francisco Nogueira
Facade
Facade
© Francisco Nogueira

The design concept for Forum Sintra itself, which opened in 2011, was developed by Chapman Taylor together with Portuguese architects ARX Portugal. Forum Sintra won the 2012 Across Award for ‘Most Innovative Shopping Centre more than 50,000m².

© Francisco Nogueira

The redesign for the successful retail and leisure destination, now owned by Ceetrus, sees the main façade and the interiors reimagined for a new decade, including the foodcourt area, seating, playground and toilets. The refurbishment has been designed to align with the striking Alegro brand identity and will inform the design of the company’s other buildings.

© Francisco Nogueira

The existing BREEAM-certified shopping and leisure complex is a development of over 165,000m² comprising retail space, restaurants and leisure areas over three levels, as well as three underground parking floors.

© Francisco Nogueira

The internal area is supplemented by several outdoor terraces, which provide breathtaking views of the surroundings. The building was envisaged as a series of juxtaposed diagonal malls, each with distinct themes, building systems and material palettes. Abundant greenery is used throughout, both externally and internally. There are also publicly accessible, landscaped roof spaces and terraces.

Project location

Address: Sintra, Portugal

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Chapman Taylor
Office
BOOST studio
Office

Products

Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Shopping centers Portugal
Cite: "Alegro Sintra Shopping Center / Chapman Taylor + BOOST studio" [Centro comercial Alegro Sintra / Chapman Taylor + BOOST studio] 05 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938834/alegro-sintra-shopping-center-chapman-taylor-plus-boost-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

