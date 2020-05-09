World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Small Scale
  4. Spain
  5. Spain Central Bank Logistics Yard / Vora Arquitectura + Virai Arquitectos

Spain Central Bank Logistics Yard / Vora Arquitectura + Virai Arquitectos

Save this project
Spain Central Bank Logistics Yard / Vora Arquitectura + Virai Arquitectos

© Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula + 25

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Small Scale, Bank
Madrid, Spain
  • Lead Architects: Pere Buil, Toni Riba (vora), Juan Manuel Herranz, Marta Parra (virai arquitectos)
  • Design Team: adrià guardiet, karolina streimikyte (vora), stefania virgilo (virai arquitectos)
  • Clients: Banco de España
  • Engineering: Daniel Fernández
  • Collaborators: Miguel González-Carvajal (Dirección de Ejecución)
  • Construction: Ceinsa
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The brief was to redevelop the logistics yard in the interior of a city block that is occupied in its entirety by The Spain Central Bank headquarters. The intervention both merges and at the same time demarcates the pedestrian space and the vehicle area.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The courtyard is defined by buildings of different periods, which enclose the city block, and their extensions into this central space, so that the yard is a sequence of rather long, narrow open-air spaces.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Project - Plan
Project - Plan
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The function of the yard is operational and logistic: vehicle access to the underground parking inside the block; access and parking for the loading and unloading of various materials for the operation of the institution; access and parking of official vehicles, etc.

The intervention defines a single plane of paving, thus eradicating the physical boundary between the area for vehicles and the pedestrian space while establishing a soft demarcation between them that is impassable for vehicles but permeable for pedestrians.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The basic materiality is unitary and simple – a single continuous physical substance, asphalt – and identity is transmitted by the application of a conceptual compositional motif which also defines the uses of the space, while the bands of granite, the same material as the plinth through which the building contacts the ground, are engraved with graphic motifs.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Banknotes - 3 periods
Banknotes - 3 periods
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The bands of granite bestow signification on two scales, both abstract and poetic, invoking the function of the institution to which the space belongs, and its history. The signifying element here is paper money as manifestation of the virtual, symbolic value of money, with no direct equivalence in the value of the object that represents it.

Paper currency – the banknote – has certain common characteristics all over the world: rules of graphic composition, image application, watermarking and so on, which derive from the need to make it difficult to copy. These characteristics can be embodied in the materiality of the paper and in the composition of images through the drawing of lines. Their different thicknesses and directions mean that in close proximity these lines are clearly perceived as such while from a certain distance they are dissolved in another reading of applied images and textures. The composition of the paving generates a motif that refers to this graphic system.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Banknotes - patterns
Banknotes - patterns
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

At the same time the graphic patterns engraved on these bands of stone bear witness to the history of the institution, reflected in the phases of construction of the buildings that house it (1882-1891, 1927-1934 and 1969-1975). Three graphic patterns, three distinctly different styles, extracted and reinterpreted from the banknotes of the three genealogical moments of its construction, are applied to the bands located in each historical area.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The application of this composition and these graphic patterns makes the logistics yard a truly genuine, particular space, over and above its functional and aesthetic value.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Madrid, Spain

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Vora Arquitectura
Office
Virai Arquitectos
Office

Product

Stone

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Other Small Scale Bank Spain
Cite: "Spain Central Bank Logistics Yard / Vora Arquitectura + Virai Arquitectos" [Patio de operaciones Banco de España / Vora Arquitectura + Virai Arquitectos] 09 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938829/spain-central-bank-logistics-yard-vora-arquitectura-plus-virai-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream