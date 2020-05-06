Hideout Gallery / Hearth Architects

+ 23

Gallery • Japan Architects: Hearth Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 366 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Yuta Yamada

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Nagoya Mosaic Toto Acor , Velux Manufacturers:

Architect: Yoshitaka Kuga

Design Team: Hearth Architects

Construction: Built of wood

Number Of Stories: 2

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This property is for gallery and the headquarter of apparel. It's located at the food of Mt. Hachiman in Omihachiman, Shiga. And it is a good location because of the landing place for "Suigo-Meguri". The client hope the building is able to blend into the nature in the such a nice area keeping a low profile.

That's why, I arranged the design by only roof, and I veil the property with trees and stones. I tried to take off the existence of the building. I made a big hole in the roof and planted a big tree for place of recreation and relaxation under sunshine filtering through foliage.

So that, the property is able to blend into the row of cherry trees surrounding the landing place and Mt. Hachiman although the building stands with commanding atmosphere. I hope the building is going to become a symbol of the town and be familiar to people blending into the nature.