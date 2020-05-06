World
Hideout Gallery / Hearth Architects

Hideout Gallery / Hearth Architects

© Yuta Yamada

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Gallery
Japan
  • Architects: Hearth Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  366
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yuta Yamada
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Nagoya Mosaic, Toto, Acor, Velux
  • Architect: Yoshitaka Kuga
  • Design Team: Hearth Architects
  • Construction: Built of wood
  • Number Of Stories: 2
© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

Text description provided by the architects. This property is for gallery and the headquarter of apparel. It's located at the food of Mt. Hachiman in Omihachiman, Shiga. And it is a good location because of the landing place for "Suigo-Meguri". The client hope the building is able to blend into the nature in the such a nice area keeping a low profile.

© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada
Plan
Plan
© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

That's why, I arranged the design by only roof, and I veil the property with trees and stones. I tried to take off the existence of the building. I made a big hole in the roof and planted a big tree for place of recreation and relaxation under sunshine filtering through foliage.

© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

So that, the property is able to blend into the row of cherry trees surrounding the landing place and Mt. Hachiman although the building stands with commanding atmosphere. I hope the building is going to become a symbol of the town and be familiar to people blending into the nature.

© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

Project location

Address: Shiga prefecture, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
