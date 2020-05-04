ArchDaily + Architonic: Welcome to a New Era

Dear architects,

When we started this project 15 years ago, we knew that the expansion of cities would become the biggest challenge for humanity, and that architects, with better access to knowledge, had the ability to radically improve the quality of life of billions of people. That is why we envisioned ArchDaily as a global source of inspiration, knowledge, and tools to help architects face this challenge. Our carefully curated, unbiased, categorized database of projects, materials and knowledge, paired with a stream of globally diverse content, now serves more than 650,000 people every day.

As our industry is on the verge of a rapid digital transformation, it is our responsibility to understand how technology will integrate inspiration, product sourcing, project delivery, construction and even the management of the life cycle of buildings, enabling architects to do more and better, in an efficient and sustainable way, to face the big challenges ahead.

That is why we are happy to share the news that we are joining Architonic, the largest database of curated products, to expand both our value propositions for the architecture and interior design world.

Save this picture! The ArchDaily team © Photo by Dani Galdames

Architonic, founded in Switzerland by two architects like ourselves, has similar values and company culture to ours. Both companies share a passion for architecture, and we understand that with better information, architects can create a better environment. We also believe that the only way to do this is by having a great place to work, putting big effort into strengthening our culture to provide the talented and motivated people of ArchDaily and Architonic with the best environment, to bring out their full potential.

Save this picture! The Architonic team © Photo by Stephan Bachmann

Under our new umbrella, we will continue to operate as two sister platforms, doing what each of us does best, but with a stronger collaboration. Each with its own website, brand, focus, and mission, as it is today.

What will change for you, as part of ArchDaily? More inspiration, more knowledge, and better tools to navigate an ever-growing amount of information, so you can make better-informed decisions, and to leverage on the world’s largest architecture & design community.

My commitment as an architect, and as the Founder & Director of ArchDaily, remains the same.

- David Basulto