World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Gafanha House / Filipe Pina

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Gafanha House / Filipe Pina

Save this project
Gafanha House / Filipe Pina
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado + 28

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Renovation
Portugal
  • Architects: Filipe Pina
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  135
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  João Morgado
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Technal, Efapel, Aleluia Cerâmicas, Ofa, Sanitana, Teka
  • Lead Architect: Filipe Pina
  • Engineering: Ricardo Reis
  • Contractor: LarPronto
  • Design / Communication: João Aparício
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a small village in the interior of Portugal, at 900m altitude, the Gafanha’s House emerges from the need of rehabilitating an existing building occupied by a family member. Upon requests from the clients and friends, the intervention aims at preserving the whole existing architectural features, as a family legacy of its past. As a result of that, the granite, typical stone of the region, was maintained, and supplemented in its new elements by concrete. The patios have been added as new living spaces.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The main drivers of this project were the land configuration, together with the pre-existing volume of this regional traditional house, consisting of an animals’ shelter on the ground floor, and a small living area on the upper floor. The lower floor, partially located underground, was transformed into an ample living space with clear differentiated functional areas. 

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The two patios (towards sunrise and the other one facing south) are independent structures that shape the topography of the surrounding land, creating a feeling of widening and allowing natural light to enter the space. The upper floor is then composed of the private rooms. Both the scale of the intervention and the village’s identity were present in the architect’s mind during the overall creative and rehabilitation process.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

It was deliberately the intention to preserve the building’s history and to add contemporary elements to it. From the outside, the stone and concrete robustness from the outside contrast with the white and wood comforting the lightly living interior.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Filipe Pina
Office

Product

Stone

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Portugal
Cite: "Gafanha House / Filipe Pina" [Casa da Gafanha / Filipe Pina] 05 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938780/gafanha-house-filipe-pina/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream