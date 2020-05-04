World
G5 Brewing Company / Cushing Terrell

G5 Brewing Company / Cushing Terrell

© Ryan Hainey Photography

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Brewery
Beloit, United States
  • Architects: Cushing Terrell
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  14000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ryan Hainey Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Spectrum Lighting, Barrington , McElroy Metals, Montana Timber Products, Rockford Interiors, Viridian Re, Whiterock
  • Design Team: David Mitchell. Charles Deese, Shawn Pauly, Timothy McCarron
  • Cushing Terrell’s Scope: Architecture, Programming, Master Planning, Interior Design, Structural, Electrical, Mechanical, Plumbing & Fire Protection
  • Clients: G5 Brewing
  • Contractor: Rockford Structures Construction Company
  • Civil/Geotechnical: R.H. Batterman & Co., Inc.
  • Landscape Design: Angus Young Associates
© Ryan Hainey Photography
© Ryan Hainey Photography

Text description provided by the architects. For the Gundersons, the G5 Brewing Company is a legacy project that celebrates family and the places they call home. Melding aspects of Montana and the Midwest, the design balances local vernacular, contemporary details, and western materials to create a timeless brewery and restaurant to gather for good company and a pint or two. The building’s primary areas represent the five members of the family and are organized around a central beer garden with views into the brewing operations — the heart of the project.

© Ryan Hainey Photography
© Ryan Hainey Photography
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Ryan Hainey Photography
© Ryan Hainey Photography

Tumbled red brick on the exterior and within the space alludes to Beloit’s industrial past, while rustic wood siding and corten steel accents reflect places the Gundersons enjoyed in Montana. The two material influences tie together banquet, bar, and dining areas with the help of a common material pallet of concrete, hot-rolled steel, and barn wood.

© Ryan Hainey Photography
© Ryan Hainey Photography
© Ryan Hainey Photography
© Ryan Hainey Photography

For the silo-shaped private banquet room, narrow linear light fixtures are arranged vertically up the walls in the two-story space. The playful installation is reminiscent of light passing through metal panel joints in a grain silo. A similar detail is repeated in the barnwood-like paneling adjacent to the stairway to the brewer’s loft. The brewery walls are high-gloss white panels that brighten up space and bring attention to the brewing tanks and spiral staircase. To soften the industrial elements, cozy lounge furniture was incorporated with decorative pendant lighting above. With an eye to every detail, the dining chairs and barstools were powder coated to match the G5 beer taps.

© Ryan Hainey Photography
© Ryan Hainey Photography
© Ryan Hainey Photography
© Ryan Hainey Photography

An example of what can be accomplished with an integrated team and an engaged owner, the process involved a design competition with team members from locations in Montana, as well as Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Austin, Texas. Submissions were judged by the Gunderson family, with the winner being the basis for the final design. For this project, the journey (and a little friendly competition) created an even stronger relationship with the client, while exhibiting talent from a variety of Cushing Terrell offices.

© Ryan Hainey Photography
© Ryan Hainey Photography

Project location

Address: Beloit, Wisconsin 53511, United States

Cushing Terrell
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Brewery United States
Cite: "G5 Brewing Company / Cushing Terrell" 04 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938735/g5-brewing-company-cushing-terrell/> ISSN 0719-8884

