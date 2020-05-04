Open Call: Research, Reinterpret and Compose Places in a Workshop with Edoardo Tresoldi

Tresoldi Academy is an innovative educational project, created by Edoardo Tresoldi Studio and YAC with the aim of offering workshops where young people can be sensitized to the issues of contemporary art, through the creation of site-specific installations that can contribute to enhancing the value of the territories where they are installed.

Tresoldi Academy positions itself between art and architecture. During the workshop, young talented people will have the opportunity to take part in the creative process of one of the most prestigious and appreciated brands of contemporary art. It will be a cycle of training activities oriented to “learn how to imagine" (concept and design of an artistic installation) and to "learn how" (the production of the installation).

Save this picture! Edoardo Tresoldi - Basilica Siponto | ©Roberto Conte

The First Workshop: “Suburbs”

“The great project of our country is the suburbs: the city that will be, the city that we will leave to our children.” Renzo Piano

In its first edition -thanks to the exclusive collaboration of Unipol and the scientific contribution of G124 (the group organized by architect Renzo Piano for research and constant and continuous planning on the theme of suburbs urban) -Tresoldi Academy invites creative young people to reflect on a greatly important and contemporary topic. Focused on Emilia -the territory that is the subject of G124's research for 2020- the workshop wants to focus on the impact that site-specific art installations can have on the outskirts in our country.

Starting from two different locations -a suburb characterized by the Park XXII Aprile in Modena and the metropolitan suburbs of Via Stalingrado, 31 in Bologna-, the participants will have the opportunity to think and implement, through the dialogue with the G124 and Edoardo Tresoldi, an itinerary of refined artistic micro-interventions in order to offer a new identity and centrality to these places. Thanks to the regeneration from art and the transformation into a horizon of creative experimentation, the Emilian suburbs will become a laboratory and a model of urban rebirth for the entire national territory.

In Short

Available places : 10

: 10 Enrollment fee : There is no registration fee for the course, the admission is only decided on the basis of merit

: There is no registration fee for the course, the admission is only decided on the basis of merit Admission : The admission to the workshop will follow the evaluation of:

: The admission to the workshop will follow the evaluation of: Curriculum Vitae (max 2 pages, A4 format)



Portfolio (max 10 pages, free format)



Motivational letter (max 500 words, in Italian or English)

Target : Suggested for architects, artists, architecture students or other similar fields aged between 18 and 30 years old

: Suggested for architects, artists, architecture students or other similar fields aged between 18 and 30 years old Language : Italian - In case there will be international students, an interpreter will be available

: Italian - In case there will be international students, an interpreter will be available When :13th – 20th July

:13th – 20th July Applications : Apply from the website https://www.tresoldiacademy.com/

: Apply from the website https://www.tresoldiacademy.com/ More information :

: Email: [email protected]



Phone : +39 051 3510739

Calendar

27/04/2020 – Applications opening

29/05/2020 – Applications deadline

08/06/2020 – Publication of the provisional ranking

19/06/2020 – Publication of the official ranking

13/07/2020 – Workshop start

Program

DAY 1 - Bologna, Modena

Lecture Edoardo Tresoldi + Lecture G124 2020* + site visits

Students will be immersed in the experience and poetics of Edoardo Tresoldi through an open dialogue with the artist. On the same day, the team will visit the locations of design with the supervision of G124 tutors and Unipol staff, with the aim of collecting sensations, impressions and creative ideas that will be useful for the subsequent planning stages.

DAY 2 - Milan

Introduction to the productions and methodology of Edoardo Tresoldi + concept design

Participants will have the opportunity to get to know Edoardo Tresoldi staff's methodologies and processes by visiting his studio, where they will meet the studio's managers. On this day, each student will start their own personal path of creative thinking oriented towards the production of an installation for the workshop areas. Each student will produce their own concept and will be helped by members of the studio.

DAY 3 - Milan

Concept presentation to G124 and Unipol Group and selection of the preferred concept

Presentation of the concepts with the whole team, G124 staff, Unipol Group and Edoardo Tresoldi. On the same day, the Scientific Committee of Tresoldi Academy will choose their preferred concept among the many proposed. The selected concept will then undergo the executive design process with the collaboration of all of the students and will be then produced.

DAYS 4, 5, 6, 7 - Milan

Production

Participants will have the opportunity to have hands-on experience in the realization procedures, techniques and solutions adopted and will be immersed in a unique experience of close collaboration with one of the most important firms of contemporary art.

DAY 8 - Bologna, Modena

Installation

A journey to Emilia and beginning of the installation in the two different locations. Completion of the installation process and inauguration event with the participation of the city institutions and the project partners (Edoardo Tresoldi, G124, Unipol). The students will receive their certificates of participation in the workshop and final greetings.

The Sites of the Workshop

SITE 1 – Via Stalingrado, Bologna

The first site will be a complex located in Bologna in a lot between Viale Aldo Moro, Via Cesare Gnudi and Via Stalingrado. The latter, starting from the railway bridge, crosses the very first outskirts of Bologna and joins the roads that are considered as the limit of the historic center of Bologna, with the first urban strip located between the ancient city and the freeway. Characterized from the nearby Unipol Group headquarter which goes over via Stalingrado and proposed as a modern urban door, the area is located in the immediate vicinity of the exhibition area -a monumental work of the early seventies by Kenzo Tange.

The real estate complex currently consists of four buildings: a shed on via Stalingrado, a shed on via Gnudi and a small building and a garage. The area is divided by the important road axes that cross it, has no historical architectural elements and has a great population density. The area is placed in the very first suburbs but is very crowded and animated by the considerable transit that brings people in and out of Bologna every day. The constant traffic flows that go through the site shape an exceptional opportunity to place an intervention designed to be enjoyed on the move and offer a new identity to the surrounding space.

SITE 2 - Parco XXII Aprile, Modena

Another project site will be Park XXII Aprile in Modena, built in 1976 in the Crocetta district. Inside there are some structures with a strong character; these take inspiration from the stylistic trends of the '70s and other prestigious parks built in the city by architects Cesare Leonardi and Franca Stagi. The park is one of the main equipped green areas of the city. Inside, there are several wooded areas, lawns and various types of amenities. XXII Aprile Park is one of the three parks designed to host events in the city. Its extension exceeds 8 hectares, which develop longitudinally on the north-south axis in the center of the neighborhood.

Despite its strong identity given by historical workers' fights in the years of the economic boom, Crocetta is today one of the outskirts of Modena considered as degraded, dangerous and marginalized. However, there are numerous activities and associations that try to reverse this trend by bringing new initiatives to the park in order to attract the community. The area was historically occupied by Villa Pentetorri, one of the villas of the Dukes of Este, and the Naviglio canal, which connected the Ducal Palace of Modena with Ferrara, which still flows today below the park. The villa, designed by architect Gaspare Vigarani in the first half of 1600, was destroyed during the bombing of 1944. To date, the entrance arch to the farm and some of the appliances, such as the Blacksmith's house and the stables are still present and currently host some of the associations that organize promotional activities in the park.