Houses with Two Doors / Hans van der Heijden Architect

Lead Architects: Hans van der Heijden Architect

Design Team: Hans van der Heijden, Tingyu Zeng, Michelle Kox

Clients: Woonstad, Rotterdam, NL

Engineering: Brak & Eijlers, Gouda, NL

Consultants: Van der Ree & Vermeulen, ’s-Gravenpolder, NL

Text description provided by the architects. At Persoonshaven in the Rotterdam Feijenoord district, a block with 26 affordable homes has been built. The typological idea is the House with Two Doors, which is an interpretation of the characteristic brick multi-family house in the Netherlands.

Each house has two front doors at ground level, one being the entrance to a ground floor maisonette with three bedrooms, the other leading to an upper maisonette with two bedrooms via an internal staircase. The street corner dwelling has an additional room at ground floor in an extension of the main block, defining the street as a clear urban space.

The project is clad with brickwork in three different colours. Greenish clinkers, set in tile bond, form a plinth and ressault-like motifs. The façades above have alternating planes in bright-orange and beige bricks.

All these are applied in a random brick setting with minimal vertical joints. Curly steel railings and precast concrete copings, sills and gargoyles establish restrained ornaments.