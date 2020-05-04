World
Save this article
© Carmelina&Aurelio © Carmelina&Aurelio © Carmelina&Aurelio © Carmelina&Aurelio + 12

Carmelina&Aurelio Architecture Studio based in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas in Mexico, released a book with architectural illustrations to color. The book in PDF format is available on their website for free and consists of eight letter-size pages. Read on for the featured projects as well as examples of color palettes for further inspiration.

Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo's House-Studio Museum / Juan O'Gorman

© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio

Casa Barragán / Luis Barragán

© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio

Palmas 555 / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio

Niterói Contemporary Art Museum / Oscar Niemeyer

© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio

Gabriel García Márquez Central Library / Alberto Estrada

© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio
© Carmelina&Aurelio

To download the full book, visit Carmelina&Aurelio's official website.

About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

News Articles
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Free Coloring Book by Carmelina&Aurelio Features Projects From Oscar Niemeyer and Luis Barragán" [Descarga gratis el libro "Arquitectura para colorear" de Carmelina&Aurelio] 04 May 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Erman, Maria) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938690/free-coloring-book-by-carmelina-and-aurelio-features-projects-from-oscar-niemeyer-and-luis-barragan/> ISSN 0719-8884

