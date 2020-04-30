5 Protective Face Shields Designed by Architects in Fight against COVID-19

Save this picture! Foster + Partners . Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Architects around the world have put their knowledge to use in the fight against the coronavirus. While some designed alternative facilities to increase the capacity of hospitals, others imagined different types of face protection gears to help with the world-wide shortage of masks. Using 3d printing technology, easy to assemble techniques, and low-cost material, firms, universities, and individuals have mobilized their expertise to create face shields for citizens and medical staff.

+ 27

Read on to discover 5 alternatives to the regular mask, developed by architects around the world.

Save this picture! Foster + Partners . Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners has designed a general-purpose prototype reusable face visor, suitable for cleaning and reuse, aimed at fast mass production. Available for download, the design is made from three components: a visor made from 0.5mm optically clear PETG, an interlocking soft PP headband, and a surgical silicone rubber head strap that ties the two together. Cut in under 30 seconds and assembled in under a minute, the visor can be easily disassembled, cleaned, sanitized and reused.

Save this picture! Tomohiro Katsuki . Image Courtesy of TOMOHIRO KATSUKI

Save this picture! Escuela Radical . Image Courtesy of Escuela Radical

Moreover, Tomohiro Katsuki from Prism Design has created a COVID-19 protective face-shield, composed of relatively low-cost materials, available at home improvement centers around the world. Using Transparent PVC, Nylon belt, and urethane foam with adhesive tape, the mask can be easily created by anyone with a utility knife and ruler. On the other hand, Escuela Radical has explored ways to generate a more improved 3d printed mask. Reconstructing the dialogue with reality, the firm shares its take on the basic protective mouth gear.

The University of Cambridge Centre for Natural Material Innovation and the University of Queensland Folded Structures Lab have developed a design for a reusable face shield, which folds from a single flat sheet into a face shield for health workers treating Covid-19 patients. In fact, the design uses a “curved-crease origami” approach to transform any clear sheet material into a face shield, when combined with a strap, creates a three-dimensional shape that conforms to the wearer’s head, and provides a barrier from splashes and sprays of bodily fluids from patients. Using materials found in a typical home, the “HappyShield” can be made by anyone.

Finally, IE School of Architecture and Design used 3D printers to fabricate the frames for face shields for healthcare personnel in Castilla y León. Joining the Coronavirus Makers initiative made up of more than a hundred individuals, IE University’s Fab Lab produced the frames using seven Fused Deposition Modeling 3D printers (FDM) located at its Segovia campus. These face shields, which can be sterilized and therefore reused, were distributed in hospitals and nursing homes.

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's coverage related to COVID-19, read our tips and articles on Productivity When Working from Home and learn about technical recommendations for Healthy Design in your future projects. Also, remember to review the latest advice and information on COVID-19 from the World Health Organization (WHO) website.