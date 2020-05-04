World
Communauté de Communes des Deux Rives Headquarters / Marjan Hessamfar & Joe Vérons architectes associés

Communauté de Communes des Deux Rives Headquarters / Marjan Hessamfar & Joe Vérons architectes associés

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Community Center
Valence, France
  • Lead Architects: Marjan Hessamfar & Joe Vérons architectes associés
  • Clients: Communauté de communes des deux rives
  • Engineering: tpf-ingénierie engineers / voxoa quantity surveyors / emacoustic acoustical engineers
© Arthur Pequin
Text description provided by the architects. For this projet, located at the entrance to the town on the remains of a 17th century convent, our architectural proposal focuses on the most striking aspects of the site and its heritage value, reinterpreting them using a contemporary architectural vocabulary while ensuring that the result is in harmony with the existing built environment. The extension is made up of horizontal layers combining three materials: wood, white concrete and glass. 

© Arthur Pequin
The bottom section, made of white concrete with an aggregate of local stone, is topped with metal fins echoing the arrowslits in the existing ramparts.

© Arthur Pequin
Ground Floor Plan
© Arthur Pequin
It continues on from the ramparts and forms the building’s undercroft. The top section housing the offices is wrapped in a wooden structure made of curved, undulating laminated larch slats supported by a vertical metal framework.

© Arthur Pequin
© Arthur Pequin
The effect is of a woven basket floating above the concrete base. Between these two volumes is an attractive glass section with a terrace overlooking the lower part of the town to the south. It houses the high-profile areas such as the council chamber, reception area, and function room.

© Arthur Pequin
© Arthur Pequin
A glazed passageway connects the extension to the existing building that houses the social services department, councillors’ offices and meeting rooms. The original layout of this building has been retained as far as possible, and it fits in with the rest of the site in a simple, harmonious way.

© Arthur Pequin
Project location

Address: 82400 Valence, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Marjan Hessamfar & Joe Vérons architectes associés
Office

Cite: "Communauté de Communes des Deux Rives Headquarters / Marjan Hessamfar & Joe Vérons architectes associés" 04 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938668/communaute-de-communes-des-deux-rives-headquarters-marjan-hessamfar-and-joe-verons-architectes-associes/> ISSN 0719-8884

