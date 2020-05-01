World
Stone Kitchen / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

Stone Kitchen / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Interior Design
Cidade Jardim, Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  84
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Lumion, LG Electronics, Deca, E:light, Estúdio Vitty, Ladrilar, Micasa, S.C.A. Mobiliário Contemporâneo, Trimble
  • Lead Architect: Felipe Hess, Thais de Freitas
  • Client: S.C.A. Moiliário Contemporâneo
  • Engineering: Potentia Engenharia
  • Landscape: Flávia Tiraboschi
  • Collaborators: Marcelo Ribeiro – Potentia Engenharia, Renato Vidigal - – Potentia Engenharia, Paulo Roberto Cardoso – S.C.A. Moiliário Contemporâneo, Rodrigo Jardim – Illumination Strategic Design Group, Luiza Tokuda – Illumination Strategic Design Group, Flávia Tiraboschi - Paisagismo Karina S. Alonso - S.C.A. Moiliário Contemporâneo, Priscila Manfoi - S.C.A. Moiliário Contemporâneo, Rafael Y. Iida - Estúdio Vitty, Hamilton Jr. – Ladrilar, Houssein Jarouche Danilo Costa
© Fran Parente

“Architecture is the learned game, correct and magnificent, of forms assembled in the light.” (Le Corbusier) The Swiss-French modern architect tells us that "our eyes are made for the forms under the light; the shadows and the clearings reveal as forms; the cubes, cones, spheres, cylinders or pyramids are like great shapes that light reveals well; Your images are not clear and tangible, unambiguous. It's how it looks beautiful”. In the same way, the design of Cucina Pietra exists by itself. It is an act of ordenation in which the friction between points, planes and environment is conceived in a complementary and inseparable way. Its ponctuated interventions appear in silence, as a deep and rigorous instrument of representation of matter and forms.

© Fran Parente
Plan
Plan
© Fran Parente

Following the same argument announced by Adolf Loos that “the evolution of culture is synonymous with the removal of ornament from utilitarian objects”, the project anchors itself in the simplicity of elements and aims to highlight the plasticity of architectural volumes and components. The intervention was an experimentation, a way of rethinking and reopening the value of visual relation as articulator and activator of body experiences.

© Fran Parente
Isometric View
Isometric View
© Fran Parente

The entrance access is sheltered by a high ceiling that lowers until reaching the long corridor in parallel. The plan has a well defined perimeter built by pannels and cabinet doors that, thanks to the technology of SCA, a tradicional brazilian kitchen design company, received the application of thin layers of marble. In the heart of the plan, the kitchen island organic geometry creates a friction between the rigid perimeter and it’s reinforced by a cylindrical stove hood that unfolds from the ceiling. The natural light that runs throught the corridor and overflows silently into the space, invites spectators to the exterior, where the geometric shapes of São Paulo high-rise buildings can be seen in constant evolution.

© Fran Parente

Project location

Address: Av. Lineu de Paula Machado, 1263 - Cidade Jardim, São Paulo - SP, 05601-000, Brazil

Cite: "Stone Kitchen / Felipe Hess Arquitetos" [Cucina Pietra / Felipe Hess Arquitetos] 01 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938666/stone-kitchen-felipe-hess-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

