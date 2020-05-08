World
Alice Milliat Gymnasium / Marjan Hessamfar & Joe Vérons architectes associés

Alice Milliat Gymnasium / Marjan Hessamfar & Joe Vérons architectes associés

© Arthur Pequin

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gymnasium
Bordeaux, France
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1660
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Arthur Pequin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bobion & Joanin, CFA, Coveris et Plebac, Engie Ineo, Home Atelier, Navellier, Pargade, Roncarolo, Urbasport, VINET
  • Engineering: Terrell structural engineers / Alto HVAC / Emacoustic acoustics
  • Clients: Bordeaux City Council
© Arthur Pequin
© Arthur Pequin

Text description provided by the architects. The Alice Milliat gymnasium is a former covered market turned into a sports facility and two shops. It is located in a vast complex built in 1962 in downtown historical Bordeaux, that had become a symbol of the city’s contemporary architectural heritage.

© Arthur Pequin
© Arthur Pequin
© Arthur Pequin
© Arthur Pequin

We installed a glass box in the gap created by the demolition of the existing market and shops. The use of ultra-clear glass and refined materials such as brass and wood gives the gymnasium a touch of sophistication. The black strip, actually a technical shadow gap, provides an elegant finishing touch to the design of the glass box.

© Arthur Pequin
© Arthur Pequin
Section
Section
© Arthur Pequin
© Arthur Pequin

A multi-purpose sports hall, a dojo, and a dance and fitness studio occupy the entire ground floor. Special attention has been paid throughout to the lighting, transparency, and spaciousness of the sports areas.

© Arthur Pequin
© Arthur Pequin

To leave as much room as possible for the sports facilities, the changing rooms are in the basement. The directional signage inspired by a sports track curves along the walls and continues on the floor, clearly showing the layout of the sports areas and changing room. The one-way window film on the glazed side façades gives users the privacy they need while allowing them to see outside.

© Arthur Pequin
© Arthur Pequin

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Bordeaux, France

Marjan Hessamfar & Joe Vérons architectes associés
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training gymnasium France
Cite: "Alice Milliat Gymnasium / Marjan Hessamfar & Joe Vérons architectes associés" 08 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938664/alice-milliat-gymnasium-marjan-hessamfar-and-joe-verons-architectes-associes/> ISSN 0719-8884

