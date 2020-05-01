Studio One Eleven Unveils OC Great Park Community Centers

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tsutsumida Pictures, Studio One Eleven

Firm Studio One Eleven has unveiled a series of new community centers across the Orange County Great Park masterplan. Located in four of the 10 neighborhoods in the 1,300-acre park, they join one of the largest urban masterplans in the United States. The centers were made to combine a range of amenities and programs through seamless indoor-outdoor rooms and plazas.

+ 13

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tsutsumida Pictures, Studio One Eleven

Studio One Eleven served as architect for the community buildings, collaborating with FivePoint, the developer of the Orange County Great Park, and BrightView, the landscape architect for the Orange County Great Park. The community center program includes a chef’s kitchen, coffee house, art centers, greenhouse, co-working zones, rooftop terrace, and an amphitheater. “Inspired by the vast canvas of the Great Park, we crafted multiple, artful experiences for its new residents,” said Studio One Eleven Founding Principal Alan Pullman, AIA. ”These spaces embrace the ways people want to live together, fulfilling their needs for creativity and togetherness, with elevated and appealing designs.”

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tsutsumida Pictures, Studio One Eleven

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tsutsumida Pictures, Studio One Eleven

The specific includes diverse features, from slide-up garage doors and exterior fireplaces to galleries and a greenhouse that open up to large expanses, parks and trails. These connections were made to anchor the spaces to each of the Great Park neighborhoods. The three neighborhoods housing Studio One Eleven’s designs are Novel Park, Cadence Park, Parasol Park and Rise Park.

News via Studio One Eleven