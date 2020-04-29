The Gastro Safe Zone: A Public Space Proposal that Considers Social Distancing Measures

HUA HUA Architects has imagined a proposal that can reconcile people and public spaces, post Covid-19. The Gastro Safe Zone program aims to awaken stagnant gastronomic businesses by regulating outside eating and ensuring the required social distancing measures. The first prototype has been already installed in the streets of Brno in the Czech Republic.

While social distancing has proved to be the most effective way to fight a pandemic, it has a lot of impact on our economy, our public space use, and on the gastronomy sector. In order to find common grounds, HUA HUA Architects has developed a space grid initiative that transforms public spaces into safe and defined zones, where people can eat outside without spreading the virus. With the purpose of regulating outside eating, the initiative calls for cooperation with authorities for a safe return of the gastro businesses.

Save this picture! Courtesy of HUA HUA Architects

Inspired by the circle of life, coherence, and infinity, the design can take many shapes and forms. Distanced from each other according to criteria given by the authorities, every safe zone is equipped with one dining set. “The dining set has 3 seats around a round table, it is designed as a one-piece construction, it is non-movable, stabile, and resistant and made out of materials that can be frequently disinfected and cleaned”. Within the clear safe zone, people can eat their food without a face mask on. Once outside of the grid, wearing a mask is required.

Save this picture! Courtesy of HUA HUA Architects

The Gastro Safe Zone is also a long-term project. Actually, after the coronavirus, the dining sets can serve as public furniture or they can be used in parks and playgrounds. With the first prototype installed in the streets of Brno in the Czech Republic, the design can be adopted in city squares around the world. HUA HUA Architects is in discussions with cities and governments to generate more safe zones in other areas across the country.

Save this picture! Courtesy of HUA HUA Architects

Project location: now Brno, Czech Republic (it will spread across the Czech Republic)

Lead Architects: HUA HUA Architects – Václav Kocián

Design Team: Miroslava Staňová, Markéta Tučková, Lenka Novák-Axmanová

Engineering: Hast Retail, HEMA puls

Collaborators: Petr Kadlec, MISS3, studio David Geč

