A City for E-Commerce is Under Construction in Dubai

A City for E-Commerce is Under Construction in Dubai

P&T Architects and Engineers have designed a free zone development, “dedicated to the growing e-commerce market in the Middle East”. Entitled Dubai CommerCity, the award-winning project puts in place three main clusters spread over 530,000 square meters: business, logistics, and social.

Courtesy of P&T Architects and Engineers Courtesy of P&T Architects and Engineers Courtesy of P&T Architects and Engineers Courtesy of P&T Architects and Engineers + 12

Courtesy of P&T Architects and Engineers
Winner of the 2019 International Property Award Dubai for Best Mixed-use Architecture Dubai, the Dubai Commercity takes on an innovative design in order to draw international companies to establish their regional headquarters in its premises. Generating a smart & quality-focused business environment, the project “provides a unique e-commerce ecosystem to global and regional brands to help them set up and operate their e-commerce business in the MENA region”.

Courtesy of P&T Architects and Engineers
Divided into three different clusters with distinct experiences, the Dubai CommerCity implements state-of-the-art technologies. Aiming for environmental and investment sustainability, the business cluster features 12 buildings, with indoor and outdoor experiences, encouraging people to adopt an active approach while doing business. On the other hand, the logistics cluster consisting of 108 logistics units, is designed with rooftop PVC solar panels to generate clean energy; and the social cluster, the heart of Dubai CommerCity, includes art galleries, restaurants, cafés, and vibrant facilities.

Courtesy of P&T Architects and Engineers
Committed to UAE’s sustainability goals, the project adopts non-traditional methods in accordance with global standards for a sustainable environment and a green economy. In fact, “Dubai CommerCity plans on reducing electricity consumption by using solar energy and lowering water wastage by 40 percent through the treatment of polluted water and the collection and reuse of rainwater”. The strategies also include the implementation of global environmental standards for the construction of light industrial units and buildings, as well as the use of environmentally friendly building materials and recycled resources.

Courtesy of P&T Architects and Engineers
  • Project Name: Dubai Commercity
  • Architecture Firm: P&T Architects and Engineers Limited
  • Gross Built Area: 530,000 sqm
  • Project Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Clients: Developer – Dubai Commercity LLC
  • Engineering: P&T Architects and Engineers Limited
  • Landscape: Cracknell Landscape Design LLC

Courtesy of P&T Architects and Engineers
  • Structure Engineer: P&T Architects and Engineers Limited
  • MEP Engineer: P&T Architects and Engineers Limited
  • EOR: P&T Architects and Engineers Limited
  • Façade Consultant: Aurecon
  • Infrastructure Engineer: Jouzy Consulting engineers
  • Main Contractor: For Business and logistic clusters - Aroma International Building Contracting LLC
  • Interior Design: Broadway Interiors LLC
  • Traffic Engineer: Reza Mohammadi Consultancy
  • Fire & Life Safety: WarringtonFire Consulting ME.Ltd
  • Cost Consultant: River Levett Bucknall

Christele Harrouk
News Architecture News
