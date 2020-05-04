World
L’Oreal Innovation Center / Perkins and Will

L’Oreal Innovation Center / Perkins and Will

© James Steinkamp Photography

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Industrial Architecture, Research, Sustainability & Green Design
Río de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Lead Architects: Perkins and Will
  • Design Team: PERKINS & WILL, RAF ARCHITECTS
  • Clients: L’Oreal Paris
  • Engineering: MHA Engenharia Ltda.
  • Landscape: PHYTORISTORE
  • Consultants: Thorton Thomasetti, BR+A
  • Collaborators: Emmanuel Fenasse
© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The new L’Oreal Corporate Research and Innovation Center will house research, testing, and production of cosmetic products, the first of its kind in Latin America. Designed for the global cosmetics company, the facility will transform the company’s research processes and collaborative models to allow for more dynamic, integrated approaches to production and testing.

© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography

Inspired by the poetic legacy of Brazilian architecture’s relationship with nature, the building conforms itself into the landscape, emerging as a sinuous object within it. Interfering with the existing ecology as minimally as possible, the design’s siting and overall form respond to an existing hill, while its two-story structure is elevated above parking. The key sustainable strategy, a living green roof, will generate 15% of the building’s energy demand, while providing an environment conducive for restoring the current ecosystems.

© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography
Plan level 1 / Plan level 2
Plan level 1 / Plan level 2
© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography

The proposed carbon-neutral facility showcases these as well as other sustainable approaches that will provide new technology for site and context, energy sources, water use, environmental credentials of materials, and the health of its occupants and the surrounding landscape. Water filtration gardens and zero-impact to the existing topography provide an integrated approach to sustainable design focused on the main subsystems – Site and Habitat, Water, Energy, and Materials – to achieve LEED Platinum standards, as well as allow for the application of Living Building Challenge criteria.       

© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography
Adaptability / Flexibility
Adaptability / Flexibility
© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography

The building’s epidermis represents the company’s commitment to innovation concerning the human skin and its health, vis-à-vis the empowerment of women. As a socially and environmentally responsible building that regenerates its natural context, the project embodies the mission and vision of the company as a worldwide entity committed to global wellbeing.

© James Steinkamp Photography
© James Steinkamp Photography

Project location

Address: Río de Janeiro, Estado de Río de Janeiro, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Perkins and Will
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Healthcare Architecture Research Sustainability & Green Design Brazil
Cite: "L’Oreal Innovation Center / Perkins and Will" 04 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938562/loreal-innovation-center-perkins-and-will/> ISSN 0719-8884

