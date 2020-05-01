World
Wood Court Restaurant / INS Ilaria Nava Studio

Wood Court Restaurant / INS Ilaria Nava Studio

© atelier XYZ

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant
Cesate, Italy
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1580
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  atelier XYZ
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: SIMES, Ceramiche Caesar, Mapei, Platek, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Elle Esse, Elysium, Flos, Graphisoft SE, NewTek, Nulli, Paver, Ravaioli Legnami, Robert McNeel & Associates, Rockwool Italia, Schüco International Italia, Self Style, Venest
  • Lead Architects: Ilaria Nava
  • Design Team: INS Ilaria Nava Studio (Ilaria Nava, Alessandra Rosara, Guido Genovesi)
  • Clients: SPA Groane S.r.l.
  • Engineering: Milan Ingegneria S.r.l. (structural engineering), NT Engineering S.r.l. (mechanical engineering), TLC S.r.l. (electrical engineering)
  • Landscape: INS Ilaria Nava Studio
  • Consultants: AP Design (interior design)
  • Contractor: Bruedil S.r.l.
© atelier XYZ
© atelier XYZ

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural space of the restaurant is made up of unexpected diagonals that forcefully split the shell, opening its most intimate part – a central concave space exposed to the south – to nature, with the wood insinuating itself into the building. And the building, symbiotically, becomes an enveloping form that protects nature and draws the visitor’s eye to connect with it, where the wooden deck becomes the stage for oaks and birch trees.

© atelier XYZ
© atelier XYZ

These external spaces enhance the relationship between man and the power of nature thanks to the design of the specially devised wooden overhangs, a roofing system organised in intersecting planes, which is also a characteristic element of the restaurant interior, like planes that organically glide out towards the heathland.

© atelier XYZ
© atelier XYZ
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© atelier XYZ
© atelier XYZ

The generous use of wood in the courtyard, with the red cedar covering and the Ipè wood decking, creates a visual, spacial and material connection with the woodland. The principal facade, with a western exposure/orientation and parallel to the road, is characterised by a set of larch vertical panels that at night generate a seductive pattern of light and shade. These panels, in addition to protecting the internal space from glare, at dusk, provide an acoustic and visual barrier in relation to the road.

© atelier XYZ
© atelier XYZ

The challenging structural project is one of the valuable elements of the building: the pitched roof is devised as a combination of intersecting planes with 20 metre spans. This solution exploits the internal spaces to realise a single open space and to create long glass facades beneath the extensive overhang of the courtyard. The glazing in the external courtyard is made up of large fixed and sliding doors that open to create 9 metres of uninterrupted light bringing together the inside and the outside in a unique extraordinary sensory space.

© atelier XYZ
© atelier XYZ

© atelier XYZ
© atelier XYZ

The design vision thus finds synthesis in the external courtyard, that welcomes visitors between wooden surfaces, inclined spaces, the rustle of leaves and evening dew: it is here where the complete symbiosis between architecture, man and nature is realised.

© atelier XYZ
© atelier XYZ

Project location

Address: 20020 Cesate, Milan, Italy

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
INS Ilaria Nava Studio
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Italy
