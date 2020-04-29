World
Atelier Audemars Piguet Museum / BIG

Atelier Audemars Piguet Museum / BIG

© Iwan Baan

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum
Le Chenit, Switzerland
  • Design Architect : Bjarke Ingels Group
  • Local Architect: CCHE Lausanne SA & CCHE La Vallée SA
  • Structural Engineer: Dr. Lüchinger + Meyer Bauingenieure AG
  • Facade Consultant: Dr. Lüchinger + Meyer Bauingenieure AG
  • Facade Subconsultant: Frener & Reifer
  • Mechanical Engineer: Fondation Pierre Chuard Ingénieurs-Conseils SA
  • Lighting Consultant: Belzner Holmes Light-Design
  • Scenography/Exhibition Design: ATELIER BRÜCKNER GmbH
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. In 2014, BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group) won the architectural competition Audemars Piguet hosted to expand its historical premises. The firm designed a contemporary spiral-shaped glass pavilion to complement the company’s oldest building, where Jules Louis Audemars and Edward Auguste Piguet set their workshop, technically a start-up of the old times, in 1875. This architectural combination symbolises the blend of tradition and forward-thinking at the heart of Audemars Piguet’s craftsmanship while honouring its deep-rooted origins in the Vallée de Joux. BIG’s high-concept spiral, seamlessly rising from the ground, offers a pristine setting for the masterpieces of technicity and design which have taken shape, year after year, in this remote valley of the Swiss Jura Mountains.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Traditional workshops, where some of the Manufacture’s most complicated timepieces are still perfected today, have been included in the museum’s spatial experience to bring visitors in close contact with Audemars Piguet’s craftspeople. The Grandes Complications and Métiers d’Art Ateliers, situated at the heart of the spiral, infuse life into the numerous feats of mechanical mastery and design exhibited throughout the museum.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Today, the Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet offers a unique perspective of the Vallée de Joux and of the history of watchmaking—an ambitious architectural and museographical project made possible thanks to the creativity and collaboration of a host of experts, including architects, engineers and local artisans, as well as numerous departments within Audemars Piguet. All individuals involved pushed the limits of their craft to reach new heights. This is just the beginning of an ongoing story, it takes time to create a legacy.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The Musée Atelier’s spiral-shaped pavilion, designed by BIG and realised by the Swiss architecture office CCHE, seamlessly rises on walls of structural curved glass. A feat of engineering and design, it is the first construction of its kind to be built at such altitude. The curved glazing entirely supports the steel roof, while a brass mesh runs along the external surface to regulate light and temperature. The green roof further helps regulate temperature, while absorbing water.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The spiral has been designed to perfectly integrate the surrounding landscape. The floors follow different slants to adapt to the natural gradient of the land and provide the basis of the museum’s inner layout stretched into a linear continuous spatial experience. Inside, the curved glass walls converge clockwise towards the spiral’s centre, before moving in the opposite direction: visitors travel through the building as they would through the spring of a timepiece.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Project location

Address: Route de France 18, 1348 Le Chenit, Switzerland

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
