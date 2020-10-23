Submit a Project Advertise
  House in Príncipe Reall / Camarim Arquitectos

House in Príncipe Reall / Camarim Arquitectos

House in Príncipe Reall / Camarim Arquitectos

© Nelson Garrido

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors, Residential
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Project Architects:Vasco Correia, Patrícia Sousa
  • Collaborators:Tiago Garrido, Jonas Grinevicius
  • Site Area:41m²
  • City:Lisbon
  • Country:Portugal
© Nelson Garrido
Text description provided by the architects. Located a few metres from the Garden of Príncipe Real in Lisbon, this 41 m² plot allows the construction of a small 5-storey urban house for a family.

© Nelson Garrido
The exiguity of the plot has led us to a scheme where each floor has a different function and layout and all floors connect through a vertical atrium of variable geometry, providing a naturally-lit cadenced, progressive route. In addition to its spatial qualities, the atrium works as a thermal chimney for passive cooling during spring and summer and allows air renewal throughout the year.

© Nelson Garrido
Plan - Ground floor plan
© Nelson Garrido
The building's skin is a contemporary approach to the tiles covering the former building, which was in advanced state of decay. We defined a set of abstract rules to transform the original tile's motif in an abstract pattern, embodied in 3 distinct media: a flat-tile base, a bas-relief-tile body and a perforated-steel, light-permeable, entablature.

© Nelson Garrido
Section 01
© Nelson Garrido
Hard as it would be to plan a typical construction site in such a small plot, we opted for a light steel construction system - LSF - which has an excellent thermal and acoustic performance. It is the first building in Lisbon made with this system.

© Nelson Garrido
Project location

Lisbon, Portugal

"House in Príncipe Reall / Camarim Arquitectos" [Casa no Príncipe Real / Camarim Arquitectos] 23 Oct 2020.

