MaJiaLong Village Activity Building / Mix Architecture

MaJiaLong Village Activity Building / Mix Architecture

View from the village path. Image © Bowen Hou The open space sheltered by the tree. Image © Bowen Hou Reading area lit by the skylight. Image © Bowen Hou The small front yard. Image © Bowen Hou + 25

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Community
Nanjing, China
  • Architects: Mix Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  102
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Bowen Hou
  • Design Team: Ziye Wu, Suning Zhou, Tao Tang, Qian Shi
Entrance square. Image © Bowen Hou
Text description provided by the architects. The settlement, also known as “house place” in the south part of China, has different sizes, which is the basic unit of living and social farm life. In the Chinese social management system, the “village” this concept is always recognized as an administrative village, which includes one or a few settlements. In nowadays countryside building and development fever, a whole administrative village or the large rural area in the administrative village is the main issue which public are interested in.

The old tree in the village by night. Image © Bowen Hou
Playground under the roof. Image © Bowen Hou
Jiangshan fishing village, where locate in Gaochun, Nanjing, is a beautiful administrative village with seven settlements. Mix architecture studio’s projectsare located in one of the main settlements, Jiangshan fishing village. During the first two years building period, the local village government and villagers, they have felt the improvement of their life and community quality by the acupuncture renewal process.In the second stage, MaJiaLong village is the second period start point.

Axonometric
Axonometric
Village entrance space and activity room. Image © Bowen Hou
Activity building east facade. Image © Bowen Hou
The design project is a normal but interesting old house on the west of the village entrance area. It is just a normal and common contemporary settlement building type that you see it anywhere in Jiangsu and Zhejiang province countryside. However, the interesting point is about the site location, entrance area. The entrance area of a village defines the boundary of settlement and field. It both has publicity and landmark as its unique place situation. For answering the requirement from the client, we decide to transfer this poor and little store building to a multifunctional activity building.

Growing and overlapping. Image © Bowen Hou
The open space sheltered by the tree. Image © Bowen Hou
The design starts with the thinking of typology. We try to explore the possibility of using different basic types to answer the aboriginal village context. The roof becomes an important architectural language and method. Overhanging eaves and irregular roof composition has finally achieved a void space for connecting site and building interior. It shows the continuity of the building and creates a free and open space. This also provides a potential functional space for villagers’ activities.

Reading area lit by the skylight. Image © Bowen Hou
Reading area lit by the skylight. Image © Bowen Hou
Sectional perspective
Interior view. Image © Bowen Hou
The openings on the rooftop improve the natural illumination in the building. The interior light, passing though roof opening, also becomes a pharos which guides people back to their sweet home.

Light and shadow projected on the village path. Image © Bowen Hou
Light and shadow projected on the village path. Image © Bowen Hou
View from the village path. Image © Bowen Hou
In the end, we grow an old zelkova schneideriana tree embed into our building. We want to use this scene to touch people to remember their own memory of the old tree in the village (the old tree usually represent the centre and landmark of village), so the whole scene will rise to a new level on the spiritual aspect. This tree will activate all areas, from overhanging eaves to the whole site, and even the whole village. Therefore, this building will become a place where people communicating with each other. A place where is full of energy and dynamic. People will remember this as a symbol which represents the change of the village.

The remained frame and the split volume. Image © Bowen Hou
Project location

Address: Jiangshan Village, Gaochun District, Nanjing, Jiangsu, China

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Bowen Hou

马家垄村民活动室 / 米思建筑

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

