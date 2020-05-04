World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. From Design to Data: 12 Examples of Parametric Façades

From Design to Data: 12 Examples of Parametric Façades

Save this article
From Design to Data: 12 Examples of Parametric Façades

The digitization of production and technological resources linked to the development of increasingly sophisticated tools has a direct impact on the contemporary practice of architecture and urbanism. Thinking about cities and buildings based on the digital assumption provides great possibilities for innovation in terms of design, optimization of resources and processes, improvement in performance and monitoring the maintenance of work, among other aspects. Many tools are already available, ranging from artificial intelligence to 3D printing, through various devices that change the paradigms of the profession and demand a new attitude when designing.

Vadeggio-Cassarate Gallery / Cino Zucchi Architetti. Image Courtesy of Cino Zucchi Architetti Papagaio House / Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma. Image Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma Louverwall / AND. Image © Kyungsub Shin Endesa Pavilion / Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC). Image © Adrià Goula + 13

Among the tools at hand today, one of the most widespread resources is the incorporation of parameterization in design stages. As the name suggests, it is a process that is organized based on the definition of reference parameters that contribute to specifying a model or geometric object. It is present in the majority of the most used software among offices and can represent an advantage for projects of all scales and programs. A notable example of the possibilities that its use opens up refers to the creation of innovative forms and patterns that project architecture to a notion of the future in terms of language. See below for selected projects that form a set of façades proving the infinite possibilities that the use of parameterization represents for the design of buildings.

Hospital Manta / PMMT

Save this picture!
Manta Hospital / PMMT. Image © BIKUBIK
Manta Hospital / PMMT. Image © BIKUBIK

CoBLOgó / SUBdV

Save this picture!
CoBLOgó / SUBdV. Image © Rodrigo Chust
CoBLOgó / SUBdV. Image © Rodrigo Chust

Public Bathroom / HHD_FUN Architects

Save this picture!
Public Bathroom / HHD_FUN Architects. Image © Zhenfei Wang, Chenggui Wang
Public Bathroom / HHD_FUN Architects. Image © Zhenfei Wang, Chenggui Wang

Louverwall / AND

Save this picture!
Louverwall / AND. Image © Kyungsub Shin
Louverwall / AND. Image © Kyungsub Shin

Endesa Pavilion / Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC)

Save this picture!
Endesa Pavilion / Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC). Image © Adrià Goula
Endesa Pavilion / Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC). Image © Adrià Goula

LanQiao Clubhouse / HHD_FUN Architects

Save this picture!
LanQiao Clubhouse / HHD_FUN Architects. Image © HHD_FUN Architects
LanQiao Clubhouse / HHD_FUN Architects. Image © HHD_FUN Architects

Papagayo House / Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma

Save this picture!
Papagaio House / Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma. Image Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma
Papagaio House / Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma. Image Courtesy of Ariel Valenzuela + Diego Ledesma

30 St Mary Axe Tower / Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
30 St Mary Axe Tower / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young - Foster + Partners
30 St Mary Axe Tower / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young - Foster + Partners

Ali Mohammed T. Al-Ghanim Clinic / AGi Architects

Save this picture!
Ali Mohammed T. Al-Ghanim Clinic / AGi architects. Image© Nelson Garrido
Ali Mohammed T. Al-Ghanim Clinic / AGi architects. Image© Nelson Garrido

Vadeggio-Cassarate Gallery / Cino Zucchi Architetti

Save this picture!
Vadeggio-Cassarate Gallery / Cino Zucchi Architetti. Image Courtesy of Cino Zucchi Architetti
Vadeggio-Cassarate Gallery / Cino Zucchi Architetti. Image Courtesy of Cino Zucchi Architetti

Malta Maritime Trade Centre / AP Valletta

Save this picture!
Malta Maritime Trade Centre / AP Valletta. Image © David Pisani
Malta Maritime Trade Centre / AP Valletta. Image © David Pisani

Maslak No.1 Office Tower / EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture

Save this picture!
Maslak No.1 Office Tower / EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture. Image © Thomas Mayer
Maslak No.1 Office Tower / EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture. Image © Thomas Mayer

Image gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Julia Brant
Author

#Tags

News Articles
Cite: Brant, Julia . "From Design to Data: 12 Examples of Parametric Façades" [Do traço aos dados: 12 exemplos de fachadas paramétricas] 04 May 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Erman, Maria) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938486/from-design-to-data-12-examples-of-parametric-facades/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream