World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Structures
  4. Chile
  5. Extension for Barbecue in Araucania / mutarestudio

Extension for Barbecue in Araucania / mutarestudio

Save this project
Extension for Barbecue in Araucania / mutarestudio

© Leo Basoalto © Leo Basoalto © Leo Basoalto © Leo Basoalto + 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Other Structures
Villarrica, Chile
  • Architects: Cristián Axl Valdés
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  75
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Leo Basoalto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Allplan, Cintac, Cintac®, Fanaloza, Melón Hormigones, Zincalum
  • Lead Architect: Cristián Axl Valdés
  • Design Team: Diego González, Natalie Rivas
  • Engineering: Dalibor Zuvic
  • Contractor: mutarestudio
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Leo Basoalto
© Leo Basoalto

Text description provided by the architects. If the utility of a space is settled by the objects in it, then the quincho is a space with a barbecue and a table. In this quincho, the barbecue and the table are the prolongation of one onto the other, translated in a sculptural concrete-on-sight made object, which is the only element that shows the reason of the construction.

Save this picture!
© Leo Basoalto
© Leo Basoalto
Save this picture!
Transversal section
Transversal section
Save this picture!
© Leo Basoalto
© Leo Basoalto

There is something captivating about a table. For example, I can only imagine two artificial objects that can create a space on their own: a bed and a table. However, the bed only allows one or two people, and the table can accept as one as a bunch of people. In other words, the bed is, by excellence, the intimacy space; but the table goes to the collective, to that which reunites all of us. That is why there is no bed here, but a table.

Save this picture!
© Leo Basoalto
© Leo Basoalto

At this table, it is possible to cook, eat and talk. Everything happens around it and under a metal ceiling that, at the height of the ridge, allows in sun light along of it. It is an open area with interior qualities, to extend the home activities, which is a few meters away, just like that traditional space called “parrón” (grapevine ceiling) in the central area of Chile.

Save this picture!
© Leo Basoalto
© Leo Basoalto

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Villarrica, Araucanía, Chile

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Cristián Axl Valdés
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Other Other Structures Chile
Cite: "Extension for Barbecue in Araucania / mutarestudio" [Quincho en la Araucanía / Cristián Axl Valdés] 01 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938469/extension-for-barbecue-in-araucania-mutarestudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream