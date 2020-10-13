Submit a Project Advertise
  ¡Praia Mansa Apartment / Leandro Garcia

¡Praia Mansa Apartment / Leandro Garcia

¡Praia Mansa Apartment / Leandro Garcia
© Fran Parente
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartment Interiors
Brazil
  • Lead Architect:Leandro Garcia
  • Colaboradora:Camila Pagnoncelli
  • Country:Brazil
More Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located at “Praia Mansa de Caiobá”, in Matinhos, on the Paraná State coast, just over 100km from the capital Curitiba, the apartment was designed to accomodate the whole family during their holidays, and at moments of celebration, leisure and rest. To achieve this, we decided to integrate and expand the social areas, as well as enhance space with Brazilian finishing materials and Brazilian-designed items. The walls of the entrance hall have been removed and a bookcase made of freijó wood installed, with hollow and closed parts; on one side there is a welcome area for residents and visitors, and on the other side there is a living room with TV. This preserves access to the private rooms and laundry.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Plan
Plan
© Fran Parente
The kitchen consists only of a countertop and cabinets next to one of the sidewalls, which contains the support countertop. We freed up the social areas, where living and dining occupy the central space. In the dining room, there is a large marble table custom-designed by the architect, “I” chairs by José Zanine Caldas, Jabuticaba ceiling lamps by Ana Neute and an Immigrant table centerpiece by Nicole Tomazi. Brazilian furniture is also present in the living room, including a jequitibá solid wood coffee table by Pedro Petry, a vintage Oca table lamp, a vintage rosewood side table, an “N” armchair by José Zanine Caldas, a Girafa stool by Lina Bo Bardi, Marcelo Ferraz and Marcelo Suzuki, a Toti stool by Bernardo Figueiredo, and objects such as vases by Nicole Toldi and Alva Design and a Pião bowl by Ana Penso.

© Fran Parente
In the toilet, there is a Michelangelo Nuvolato marble basin - the same marble that was used in the kitchen, the support countertop and the dining table – with custom stainless steel details, designed by the architect. As for the en-suites, there are white headboards highlighting a pair of vintage nightstands in the master room, and a Girafa stool as a side table with a Piccolor colored lamp by Lumini in the others.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Project location

Address:Matinhos - Estado de Paraná, Brazil

About this office
Leandro Garcia
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
