Refurbishment in Architecture

Steepness of the Void Apartment / Voides

Steepness of the Void Apartment / Voides

© Tuong Huy

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Ciudad Ho Chi Minh (Saigón), Vietnam
  • Architects: Voides
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tuong Huy
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Bosch, Hansgrohe, Toto, Acor, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Alis Lighting, KDK, Paulmann
  • Lead Architects: Tran Manh Hung
  • Design Team : Voides
  • Clients: Pham Thi Huong Giang
  • Engineering: Voides
  • Consultants: Voides
  • Landscape: : Voides
© Tuong Huy
© Tuong Huy

Text description provided by the architects. This is a typical type of apartment in Saigon that was divided into small and separate rooms by walls. The client wants to renovate into an open space, rustic and close to nature for her, her son and a maid. As a nostalgia for the origin - a family of Northern descent to the South. Two large reinforced concrete shear walls - the main structure of the building, divide the floor into three spaces - two sleeping spaces on the sides and the living/ dining/ kitchen space in the middle, where is towards a large balcony. All three spaces have large glass facades, provide light and airflow deeper inside.

© Tuong Huy
© Tuong Huy
Sketch and Model
Sketch and Model
© Tuong Huy
© Tuong Huy
© Tuong Huy
© Tuong Huy

The partition walls and concealed gypsum board ceiling were removed to return the feeling of clear space. The large balcony becomes a small garden - the center of the apartment. To keep the mother and son in contact with the trees and each other, two large openings were opened on the walls between the sleeping spaces and the garden. Walls, floor and ceiling has been finished by paint and terrazzo in white. In that space, we built a set of inclined structures with different steepnesses and dimensions. Depending on the angle and distance with walls, each inclined structure will create a flexible space with specific functions.

© Tuong Huy
© Tuong Huy
Renovation plan
Renovation plan
© Tuong Huy
© Tuong Huy

The combination of inclined structure in white background space creates a rich environment of experiences when interacting with human activities. Arousing memories of the verandas, alleys, bamboo fences they were once familiar with. The mother can leisurely sit and read books under the veranda, while her son "roams" in the garden, around the alley, or climbs up to the small attic - experiences seemingly absent in the hustle and bustle of life in Saigon.

Project location

Address: Cd Ho Chi Minh (Saigón), Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Voides
Wood Fabric

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Vietnam
Cite: "Steepness of the Void Apartment / Voides" 02 May 2020. ArchDaily.

