House in Hannan / uemachi laboratory

+ 41

Lead Architect: Mitsumasa Sadakata

Structural Engineer: Shigeru Tsuchiya

Landscape: Araki Landscape Architectural Office,Yoshitaka Makimura

Construction: Senpuku Kensetsu

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The site is in a quiet area with many old one-story houses. This house has a low road side so that it does not stick out of the scale of the surrounding area, reducing the pressure on the road. On the contrary, the height increases as you go deeper into the site, and the innermost space is a colonnade with a high ceiling height.

There is no scenery to see outside because it is a densely populated area. As a house with a courtyard, we make the scenery to see on the site. From the approach that doubles as a garage, you can reach the courtyard through the gate. Maple trees seen from the living room are planted in this courtyard. When you enter the entrance facing the courtyard, you can see the west garden from the sideways long window While enjoying the greenery of the four seasons, you will reach a living space. This west garden is also the garden seen from the bathroom.

The living dining room with the tallest stairwell It is an open space on both sides of the inner courtyard and the south garden. There is a study room on the second floor facing the colonnade. We intended to create a reasonably closed and comfortable living vessel while acclimatizing to the calm surrounding environment.