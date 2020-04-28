Australia's Ringed Parramatta Pool Receives Planning Approval from City Council

Save this picture! Courtesy of Parramatta City Council

Parramatta City Council has approved the new Aquatic and Leisure Center project by Grimshaw, Andrew Burges Architects and McGregor Coxall. Located in New South Wales, Australia, the project was reviewed via a development application that outlined the project's vision since its inception in June 2018. The aquatic center will replace the Parramatta Memorial Pool and will integrate with the surrounding park setting.

Sited in the Mays Hill Precinct of Parramatta Park, the new center will include both an outdoor and indoor pool, fitness facilities, a cafe and parking. The design's distinct ring shape encircles the outdoor pool space to turn the concept of enclosure into a multi-functional space for programming. City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Andrew Wilson said the the winning design, "was chosen from a shortlist of four exceptional entries following a high-caliber international design excellence competition.”

The “ring” is one of three main design elements. They will include a carved landscape and a gymnasium building that will act as a buffer from the railway and road. The Parramatta Pool has a tentative opening date of summer 2023.