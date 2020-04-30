World
PP Garden / People’s Architecture Office

PP Garden / People’s Architecture Office

+ 23

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Public Architecture
Beijing, China
  • Principals: Zhe He, James Shen, Feng Zang
  • Project Architect: Jialing Xu
  • Design Team: Jinghai Sha, Xuecheng Wang
  • Client: Leping Social Entrepreneur Foundation
entrance. Image Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
entrance. Image Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office

Text description provided by the architects. PP Garden is a gender-neutral public restroom that provides inclusive relief for those that need to relieve themselves and serves as an unlikely social space.

mirror. Image © Weiqi Jin
mirror. Image © Weiqi Jin

The office building toilet was originally narrow in size, frequently untidy, dim and often smelly. Both men and women frequently had to line up. The Leping Foundation, a tenant in the building, ultimately decided to refurbish the toilet to align with their mission of social inclusion and openness.

plants wall in use. Image © Weiqi Jin
plants wall in use. Image © Weiqi Jin
before and after renovation
before and after renovation
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office
sink in use. Image Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
sink in use. Image Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office

The design also considers the cultural context of China where there are residential areas with no private toilets, leading to public toilets commonly used also as places for chit chat and social exchange.

plants wall. Image © Weiqi Jin
plants wall. Image © Weiqi Jin

The original men's and women's toilets were unified into one to create the PP Garden. Regardless of gender, one can choose any stall to use the toilet. The result is a fairer bathroom.

To encourage interaction, we created large openings in the partition wall that previously divided the space by gender. Functions such as hand washing, grooming and drying are incorporated into the wall on both sides.

plants wall. Image © Weiqi Jin
plants wall. Image © Weiqi Jin

This saves space and the openings serve as an opportunity for informal chatter, as people on either side wash and dry their hands as well as do their make-up.

concept analysis
concept analysis

To enliven the space, we filled the wall with hundreds of different plants. Selected and cared for by the adjacent offices, the plants can be freely rearranged. The greenery can also provide a topic for a conversation.

plants wall in use. Image Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
plants wall in use. Image Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office

To ensure greater convenience, information on the number of empty stalls is displayed in the nearby offices. People can check the availability of the toilet from the desk and avoid unnecessary queueing.

plants wall in use. Image Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
plants wall in use. Image Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office

